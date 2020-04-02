Married at First Sight is almost about to complete its run for the current 10th season. But there’s still a lot of drama that unfolds in this week’s episode when the pairs head out for a group retreat. Yes, only a few days are left for Decision Day. But in episode 14, called Fight or Flight, some couples draw closer while tensions increase between the others. We will cover everything that ensued during the getaway in our recap section.

But if you have already watched the episode, let’s prepare for the upcoming part. The next week’s episode will give us further insights into the couples’ journeys. Read on to know all about ‘Married at First Sight’ season 10 episode 15.

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 15 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Episode 15 is titled ‘Forever of Never’. It will premiere on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, on Lifetime, at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m CST.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “As the eight-week experiment draws to a close and Decision Day looms, the four remaining couples have just a few days left to do some final soul-searching, consult with friends and family, and decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce.”

Season 10 will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET.

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Lifetime at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Lifetime’s official website.

If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming devices on subscription services such as FuboTV, PhiloTV, and Directv.

Previous seasons are available on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime Video.

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 14 Recap:

At the beginning of the episode, we see Katie and Derek having an argument, with the former pointing out her husband’s lack of affection toward her. They arrive first and choose their retreat house. Then, Jessica and Austin join the group.

We also learn that Taylor went out with some friends the previous night and never returned home. When Taylor and Brandon arrive at the retreat, the latter appears distant from his wife. On the other hand, Meka and Michael also do not have a good ride and Meka is clearly upset when she reaches the retreat.

During dinner, Katie believes that Derek is flirting with Taylor and storms off from the table. The couple then gets into a major public fight and sleep in separate rooms. Jessica and Austin seem to be doing great and cuddle up to sleep together. In another scene, Brandon and Taylor have an explosive fight. Even they retire to different beds for the night.

The next morning, both Brandon and Michael leave for D.C. without their wives. When Michael returns, it is revealed that he had again lied and was simply roaming around the city this whole time. Needless to say, dinner is ruined once again when Meka exposes his lies before everyone.

