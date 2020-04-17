‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 has been showcasing the ups and downs in the lives of five newlywed couples, who have been living together for weeks to test their compatibility and to whether their relationship is strong or effective enough to last for a lifetime. In the latest episode, the couples finally decide if they want to stay married or go their separate ways by choosing a divorce. Head to the recap section to know more.

In case you are wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘Married at First Sight’ season 10 episode 17? Keep reading!

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Episode 17 is all set to premiere on April 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 17 Spoilers

In the ‘Reunion’ episode, the show will take a five-month leap and the couples will reunite to share their relationship status. They might also talk about all the highlights and awkward moments on the show. The ones who decided to stay together might reveal whether they’re still married or things fizzled out. As far as Jessica and Austin are concerned, the couple might still be together. According to a fan account, Katie and Derek might have split. Good for Derek!

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 16 Recap:

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 16 is titled ‘Until Decision Day Do We Part.’

The judgment day is upon the couples. Nervousness is in the air as the individuals spend the night on their own to decide their future with their respective partners. Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer are first in line. They arrive before the experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Vivana Coles, who ask them to lay forward their decision. Jessica says, “Yes” to staying married but isn’t too sure about Austin as he has never uttered the words back to her. But to everyone’s surprise, Austin finally says those three magical words.

Although Katie Conrad is reluctant at first, stating the lack of emotional bond between her and Derek Sherman, she says she is not giving up on love. Things get a little out of control for Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid. After Brandon doesn’t show up, Taylor begins to worry. Brandon, however, arrives late and blames the production unit for it. When the pastor calls him out on his puffed-up attitude, Brandon leaves to go to the bathroom. When he returns, a heartbroken Taylor tells Brandon that she wants a divorce.

As far as Meka Jones and Michael Watson are concerned, Michael owns up to his lying habit. Meka reveals that she doesn’t want to live in a marriage packed with deceit. Michael is visibly upset, but Meka doesn’t flinch. If you remember, Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice, are the first ones to part ways even before the decision day. Mindy cites Zach’s lack of responsibility as the reason behind their fallout, and Zach agrees. In the group dinner, Katy and Derek announce that they’re moving to a new place. Everyone raises a toast!