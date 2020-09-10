In the 9th episode of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11, the five couples continue to settle into wedded bliss (?). The latest part of the social experiment sees some of the pairs drawing closer while others struggle even to do simple chores like grocery shopping! We have a recap for you in the end, in case you need to jog your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 10, we have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 10 will release on September 16, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Dealbreakers.’ And here is its official synopsis as released by Lifetime: “The headaches of domestic life start to dampen the romance of being married as the couples question, and test, their relationships; tempers flare when a husband confides in someone else’s wife; a runaway bride comes home to face the consequences.”

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 10 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 9 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 9 is titled ‘Opening Up Is Hard To Do.’ The couples are trying to navigate their married lives. While Miles fixes Karen’s car, Henry texts Christina to get an update on how she is doing. Meanwhile, Olivia and Brett discuss their cats and Amelia goes to buy ginger for Bennett who is down with a cold.

Christina tells Henry that since she has not taken her ADD meds for more than a month, it makes her a bit anxious. But Henry is supportive of her situation. Miles calls a chef to give him and Karen some tips on cooking an elaborate meal together. Woody and Amani visit a salon to get manicure and pedicure. Bennett recovers and the couple confesses before the cameras that while he was sick, they consummated their marriage.

The experts then ask the couples to ask each other questions so that they can evolve in their relationships. While Bennett says that he loves Amelia but is not ‘in love’ with her, Olivia asks Brett to be more open about his feelings. Henry and Christina’s bond continues to grow stronger. Amani is still skeptical about confessing her love before Woody, who is a bit upset on hearing this.

Toward the end, the couples head to the kitchen. Miles and Karen’s discussion shifts to intimacy. But when Karen appears a bit uncomfortable, Miles says that he will put it on his calendar. Amelia and Bennet divide their cleaning duties while Amani surprises Woody with a delicious meal.

