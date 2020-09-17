In the 10th episode of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11, the couples continue to navigate their domestic lives. For the compatible pairs, the task is comparatively easier. But the ones who are still struggling with adaptability issues, the journey is packed with challenges. ‘Dealbreaker’ brings plenty of roadblocks as the stars learn new bits of info about their better halves. We have a recap for you in the end, in case you need to jog your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 11, we have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 11 will release on September 23, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby.’ And here is its official synopsis as released by Lifetime: “As the five couples find ways to grow more intimate, some of them spice up their physical relationships while others struggle to find answers to difficult questions; one spouse puts their marriage in jeopardy.”

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 10 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 10 is titled ‘Dealbreakers.’ Woody and Amani complain that the house does not have two sinks – one for each. Henry and Christina converse amicably as they fold fresh, washed towels, straight out of the dryer. Amelia and Bennett are doing well as well but she raises some issues about their home’s tidiness. Bennett settles the problem by creating a chore draft.

Olivia is a bit frustrated with Brett’s routine, especially with his repetitive alarms. Karen and Miles are navigating rough waters, following their previous discussion on intimacy. She tells him that she is not okay with him suggesting marking their sex-date on a calendar. Miles apologizes and promises that he will do better. Olivia and Brett go rock climbing and later, meet up with Amani and Woody and Christina and Henry for some brews and crayfish.

Later, Henry tells Amani that he is tired of Christina’s lack of patience. When Amani tells the same to Christina, the latter is shocked to learn that her husband has a dealbreaker. She has an argument with Henry but eventually, the couple sorts it out. Bennett tells Amelia that he is a bit unhappy with the way she does dishes. She promises to be better but does not come back with any flaws in Bennett.

