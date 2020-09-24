In the 11th episode of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11, the five, star couples navigate physical closeness and intimacy. Some newlyweds do face some complications but overall, the results are positive. We have a recap for you in the end, in case you need to jog your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 12, we have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 12 will release on September 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘One Month Down and a Quarantine to Go.’ And here is its official synopsis as released by Lifetime: “As the couples celebrate their one-month anniversaries, some are progressing while some may be divorcing.”

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 12 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 11 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 11 is titled ‘Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby.’ The episode follows the couples as they are given exercises to test their physical closeness. Amelia and Bennett are asked to partake in a hugging session, which produces sweet, fruitful results. Amani and Woody get ready for bed when they hear a dog barking from another apartment. The couple then gets into an argument over getting dogs. While Amani wants one, Woody says that he will allow a pet only if they have kids.

Olivia and Brett go out for drinks and she expresses how he is sarcastic in times when she needs reassurance. She says that somehow this behavior irks her. Brett replies that she is just too insecure. Karen and Miles discuss pet names. Miles then says that when people point out his age and relate it to his insecurity, he gets upset.

Christina and Henry try out an exercise recommended by Dr. Vivianna but it does not produce good results. Henry is still haunted by his childhood memories of being too overweight. Olivia and Brett go to a cocktail lab where they learn how to make a drink. Olivia has a great time but Brett seems a little subdued.

Bennett and Henry meet over drinks and they discuss their issues, including Amelia’s residency, and Christina’s confidence problem. Henry then confronts Christina at home. She asks him to open up but he does not agree. Amani and Woody spend some good time over back massages, kisses, and more. The end!

