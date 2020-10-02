In the 12th episode of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11, we see the couples celebrating four weeks of their weddings. As they get together for their one-month anniversaries, they recount how some relationships have hit road bumps while others have grown closer. Now, we have only four more weeks left for Decision Day. And in this week’s episode, they need to reflect on whether they wish to move forward or not in their journeys. We have a recap for you in the end, in case you need to jog your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 13, we have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 13 will release on October 7, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 13 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 12 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 12 is titled ‘One Month Done and a Quarantine to Go.’ Woody and Amani prepare breakfast and in the midst of the cooking, discuss budget plans. Olivia and Brett argue about how he is different on and off camera. She also tells Pastor Cal that Brett had called her insecure. After hearing everything, Brett promises that he will try to be better.

Bennett meets sister Molly for lunch and she reads his future in her tarot cards. She says that he and Amelia are a couple made in heaven. Henry’s friend Kristin joins him to talks about Christina and thinks that his wife may be too demanding. Kristin hopes that he does not change for his partner. Amelia also meets a friend and expresses her contentment at being married to Bennett. Karen and Miles partake in a game called 2 Truths and a Lie where Miles dares her to etch a shared tattoo. Karen is still to give an answer.

For the anniversary, Woody chooses something special for Amani from Diamonds Direct. The couple then meets up with Karen and Miles. Amelia and Bennett go on a hike and he gives her a surprise gift. Amani and Woody return home and celebrate the occasion with a homemade dinner. Bennett gifts Amelia a blender and musical instrument. As part of the celebrations, the couples receive a box, packed with wedding videos, photos, and vows. Toward the end, Woody surprises an elated Amelia with a pair of diamond earrings. The end!

