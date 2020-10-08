In the 13th episode of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11, we see the couples adapting to stay-at-home orders after production shuts down in Louisiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The newlyweds spend six weeks in lockdown together. With Decision Day getting delayed, certain couples draw closer while others reach a breaking point. We have a recap for you in the end, in case you need to jog your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 14, we have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 14 will release on October 14, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 14 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 13 Recap

In the fully self-filmed episode 13, we see Amelia gives herself a haircut while discovering that she needs to travel to Richmond, Virginia, for her residency. Bennett discusses how the economy, after the coronavirus crisis, will affect his career in theater. Amani finally admits that she is in love with Woody and brings him several gifts. But they soon get into a fight over DMs. Christina and Henry navigate their awkward relationship.

Olivia and Brett try to keep things normal, with Olivia working at the hospital. The couples have virtual chat sessions with the therapists –Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal. While Christina says that she feels Henry does not give her enough attention, Olivia and Brett address their communication issues. Miles and Karen, following the session, decide to work on their relationship and make it better.

Olivia believes that Brett has walked out of the marriage and there is simply no hope. Brett explains that he needs to make too many compromises when it comes to Olivia. But when he admits before Pastor Cal that both of them have friend-zoned each other, it is pretty evident that their marriage has reached a point of no return. The couple later agrees to end the wedlock.

Amani gushes about her husband Woody and appreciates her marriage as she talks to Dr. Pepper. Woody echoes the same sentiment. Once they return from the discussions, Amani continues to talk about getting a puppy home first. The episode ends with Henry claiming that Christina had accused him of being involved in a gay relationship after she heard a rumor from one of her friends. Of course, he does not accept the allegation.

