In the 14th episode of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11, we see the couples finally coming out of their homes after the lockdown orders are lifted in New Orleans. Well, the newlyweds from the ongoing installment have been together for almost twice as long as the stars from the previous outings. The reason? COVID-19! Well, as they head to a much-needed retreat, the bonds among the pairs are tested. We have a recap for you at the end if you wish to re-live your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 15? We’ve got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 15 will release on October 21, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 15 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 14 Recap

In ‘Stranger Spouse’, the couples head for Covington, to relax after the grueling stay-at-home span. Each pair is allocated a bungalow but they do need to share a common kitchen and other amenities. The first cooking session begins and so does the gossip. When Henry enquires about Olivia, Amani points out that Olivia and Brett’s marriage has reached a dead end. While Christina gets emotional after hearing the news, Bennett delights everyone by saying that he and Amelia have finally managed to get intimate.

Next, Miles brings up the subject of the ongoing racial issues – the Black Lives Matter movement. Karen, seeing that Miles is so open about the problem, instantly thinks that their marriage has a bright future. When the discussion shifts to the pandemic, Bennett says that the situation has escalated the complications between the newlyweds. The next morning, Bennett says to Amelia that she sings in her sleep. Later, the couples are given some activities. In the midst of a game in the yard, Karen tells Miles she wants more conversations while Miles says that he needs more affection.

Amelia and Bennett pen letters to their younger versions. The same activity is done by Christina and Henry, with the former getting emotional about her hard childhood. Next, the group is separated into two teams — men and women. Christina grabs the chance to point out how she has made so many sacrifices in her marriage. Finally, the couples play a game called Stranger Spouse, a reimagined version of The Newlywed Game. The ultimate winners are Karen and Miles.

