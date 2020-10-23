‘Married at First Sight’ is just a week away from its big Decision Day. The newlyweds from the 11th iteration are weighing in on their decisions — should they stay married or part ways? Some believe that they are in for the long haul while others contemplate if the trouble is worth it. We have a couple of date nights and meet-ups with friends and family members in the 15th episode that dropped this week. We have a recap for you at the end if you wish to re-live your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 16? We have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 16 will release on October 28, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Decision Day’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Lifetime: “After an unprecedented four months together the couples must decide whether they want to stay married.”

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 16 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 15 Recap

Episode 15 follows the couples as they return from their vacation and enter their respective apartments. Woody and Amani, and Amelia and Bennett seem to be in a good place as compared to the others. On the other hand, Christina and Henry are keeping silent — with the former pretending that everything is fine and the latter fuming of being accused of being gay. Karen and Miles also remain distant from each other. The newlyweds then meet up with their family and friends.

Eventually, we come to the last evening before Decision Day. The pairs indulge in their own versions of date night. While Amani and Woody go for a romantic dinner, Amelia tells Bennett that she appeared in the show as she had always wanted to be on reality tv. A shocked Bennett reconsiders his relationship. Christina becomes emotional when Henry reveals that he admires her writing and spontaneity. Miles and Karen, as usual, discuss their intimacy issues. Before retiring to their beds, the couples have a final discussion about where they stand in their relationships.

The next morning, everyone bids each other goodbye until they meet again on Decision Day. While Amani admits that she still has a lot to think regarding Woody, Bennett is second-guessing his marriage. Henry is all set to get this over with while Karen and Miles share a hug before departing.

