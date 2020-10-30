‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 finally aired its finale aka Decision Day this Wednesday. Titled, ‘We Need To Get A Divorce’, the 16th episode follows the couples as they decide if they want to remain together or get a divorce. Well, for the major highlights, you can check out our recap section. But the show is not over yet! We still have the reunion special — which sees the 10 stars rehashing their experiences from the season gone by. For more details, here is our preview for the 17th episode.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 17 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 17 will release on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode happens to be the Reunion Special for Season 11. It highlights the behind-the-scenes drama and emotional updates from the five couples who have gone through the unique experience of getting married at first sight!

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 17 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 16 Recap

Amelia and Bennett sit with the experts Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Viviana, and converse about their relationship, the complications posed by COVID-19, and Amelia’s impending move to Virginia. Bennet, however, confirms his commitment by showing a tattoo carved with Amelia’s initials. Well, they are staying married!

Next up is Olivia and Brett who had already broken up even before Decision Day. Brett states that he can stay like a friend with Olivia. Even Olivia echoes the same sentiments and they together finalize their divorce. Karen and Miles are the third pair to sit on the couch. While Miles is confused regarding his stance, Karen admits that intimacy is an issue until they establish an emotional connection. By the end of their session, they agree that they wish to give their relationship more time. They decide to stay married.

Christina is unsure of whether she wants to remain with Henry. She says that Henry has never made her feel wanted while the latter admits that he was upset after his partner accused him of being gay. They apologize to each other and confirm that they wish to get divorced. Finally, when Amani and Woody enter the meeting room, the discussion turns too emotional. Ultimately, they say that they want to stay married.

After Decision Day, the couples reunite. Olivia pushes Amani to get the puppy she wants, but Woody says that a pup will only be allowed when there is a baby as well. Miles states that he is happy with Karen while Olivia and Brett remain distant. Henry and Christina are pretty laid back. The gathering finishes off with the crew decorating a special car for Amelia and Bennett — who leave for Virginia immediately thereafter. THE END!

