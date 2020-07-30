After the wedding of Karen and Miles, Amani and Woody, and Olivia and Brett, the latest episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ showcases the wedding ceremonies of the two remaining couples – Amelia and Bennett and Christina and Henry. As they sit to spend time with each other and have their first conversation as a married couple, things get awkward for one of the pairs. We also learn where Amelia and Bennett know each other from. Head to the recap section, to know more about the episode. In case you are curious to find out what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 4, we have got you covered.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 4 will release on August 5, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘What Happened Last Night?’ In the episode, the couples might enjoy their first night as husband and wife, after entering the sacred bond of marriage. We can expect the couples to meet their respective in-laws ahead of their departure for their honeymoons.

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 4 Online?

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 3 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 3 is titled ‘It’s Not the First Time.’

Amelia and Bennett instantly hit it off as reveal that they have met earlier through a mutual friend. Their chemistry is visible as they stand at the altar and exchange their vows. It seems like the experts have struck gold with these two. Christina and Henry, however, share some awkward vibes and Christina gets all panicky when her veil gets stuck in a door. Following that, she says in a confessional that Henry is not the type of man she would ever date. She blatantly reveals that she has forgotten his name. Amelia and Bennett have fun at their first dance and Bennett’s family embraces Amelia with open arms.

At Karen and Miles’ date, she seems agitated over their age gap, assuming Miles isn’t mature enough. Karen’s mother offers Miles free advice by saying that she would appreciate it if he shows more commitment towards her daughter. Olivia and Brett connect over their shared love for Taco Bell, while Amani and Woody are clearing getting comfortable as husband and wife. Friends and families of Amelia and Bennett and Henry and Christina raise a toast to the newlyweds by giving a speech. Woody strikes a connection with Amani’s father and stepfather.

Next up, friends of Henry bombard Christina with questions, making her uncomfortable. Olivia gels well with Brett’s friends who reveal that the man has a great sense of humor. Meanwhile, Bennett aces Amelia’s family tradition by catching an egg with his mouth. As the couples gear up for the first night, romantic sparks fly between each pair except for Christina and Henry, as the former unjustifiably seems pissed with her husband despite him being very patient with her.

