The honeymoon phase is over for the couples of ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11. In the latest episode, Brett and Olivia have their first fight, while Amani and Woody consummate their marriage. Amelia and Bennett continue to be the cutest couple of the lot. Bennett even admits that in a marriage, one has to be open to learning new things and that is what he aims to do. Karen channelizes her inner “Karen” when she insults Miles for having mental health issues. We have a recap for you in the end, in case you need to jog your memories. Curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 7? We have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 7 will release on August 26, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday. The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Honeymoon is Over.’

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 7 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 6 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 6 is titled ‘I See Red Flags.’

In the episode, Woody and Amani finally get down to business and consummate their marriage. As of now, their chemistry seems to be authentic as they are both understanding and empathetic. At one point in the episode, Amani takes Olivia in a corner and asks her to be careful of Brett’s intention. Was that really necessary? It looks like Olivia doesn’t think so. Amani and Woody also appear to be too concerned about the slow growth of Christina and Henry’s relationship. Henry, however, gives them back.

Brett receives a flak from Christina for refusing to rate his marriage. Brett believes that rating a marriage can be demoralizing, which is somewhat true. So, big ups to him for standing his ground. He gets upset with Olivia for rating him a seven, despite not knowing him that well. Can you blame him? Despite his hesitance, Olivia insists Brett spill out his income. Upon learning that she earns quite more than her husband, Olivia looks at him like he has committed a crime. Well, this isn’t going well. It looks like Olivia doesn’t want to adjust for anybody and demands the opposite. Will this last once they are back to normal life? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The highlight of the episode has to be Karen’s dismissal of mental health issues. So far, Miles has been perceived by everyone as a decent and caring man who is yet to let his guards down, while Karen is uptight and inconsiderate of Miles’ efforts in their relationship. When Miles finally showcases his vulnerable side and opens up about his journey with clinical depression, Karen seems quite offended and alarmed. Instead of supporting her man, Karen complains about it in a confessional, adding that he seems “less manly” and his depression is a red flag. Karen spotted!

