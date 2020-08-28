The honeymoon has officially come to an end for the couples in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11. This week we see the newly married husband-wife duos returning from Mexico to New Orleans. Now that the best parts of their romantic journeys are over, it is time for tough reality to set in. With paradise off the table, some of the couples grapple with the aftermath of their wedded lives — which includes checking out each others’ apartments and making decisions about their future. Indeed, episode 7 is aptly titled ‘The Honeymoon is Over’. We have a recap for you in the end, in case you need to jog your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 8? We have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 8 will release on September 2, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘You Can Get Out of This!’ And here is its official synopsis as released by Lifetime: “Heading into their second week of marriage, five couples adjust to daily life together while also seeking the advice of friends and family they haven’t seen since marrying their stranger spouses.”

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 8 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 7 is titled ‘The Honeymoon is Over.’ The couples return to New Orleans and move into their respective spaces in the same apartment complex. Amelia and Bennett are quite excited about the granite countertops and acoustics equipment in the bedroom closet. They divide the bathrooms according to usage as well. Karen and Miles arrange their stuff and both of them are still awkward about their age gap.

Meanwhile, Christina and Henry are seen dealing with their issues, with the former confused if Henry will remain in the friend zone. Brett and Olivia and Woody and Amani, are cautiously optimistic about the whole situation. Olivia hopes to settle in her own house after the show but even Bret has similar plans. Bennett is impressed by Amelia’s house and is skeptical of his own small space. Karen visits Miles’ place and Christina is not happy with Henry’s little, barren apartment. Woody’s apartment is not that striking to Amani but he is impressed by her lodgings. Later, Pastor Cal Roberson pays a visit to see how the couples are doing.

