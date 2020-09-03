In ‘You Can Get Out of This’, which happens to be the eighth episode from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11, the couples reach their second week of marriage. The episode dropped this week and we follow five of the newlyweds as they adjust to daily life together. In the midst of this fresh journey, they also seek the advice of friends and family. We have a recap for you in the end, in case you need to jog your memories. Now, are you curious to know what can happen in ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 9? We have got you covered!

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 9 will release on September 9, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Lifetime. It follows a weekly release pattern, with a new installment dropping every Wednesday.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Opening Up Is Hard To Do’ And here is its official synopsis as released by Lifetime: “The couples settle into married life and begin to explore what growing in love means; some spouses declare love, while other spouses make comments that could ruin everything.”

Where to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 9 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 11 episode 8 is titled ‘You Can Get Out of This!’ The couples are settled in their apartments and now is the time to meet their friends and family — for the first time following their marriage. Olivia tells her friend about Brett’s strict budgeting rules while Brett discusses Olivia’s spending before his pal. Amelia and Bennett have only good things to say about one another before their friends — although Bennett’s friend is a bit skeptical of him moving with Amelia for her residency.

Karen admits that she needs to work on expressing herself more while Christina and Henry cannot stop from being awkward before each other. Again, later, the ladies meet up for brunch and the guys grab a drink together. Olivia discusses her budget problems with Brett and Karen reveals that she kissed Miles outside of their wedding day. The episode wraps up with Henry and Christina cooking dinner together and asking one another some questions. The discussion soon turns into an argument when she says that she is frustrated over the fact that Henry does not put in any effort. She is the one who has been decorating the house and driving the conversations. Hearing these allegations, Henry says that he is done and goes out of the apartment.

