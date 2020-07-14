Based on the Danish show of the same name titled ‘Gift Ved Første Blik,’ ‘Married at First Sight’ is a Lifetime series that follows a couples journey as they get paired up by relationship experts, mostly according to their tastes and preferences, and then walk down the aisle to tie the knot on their very first meeting. They spend their wedding night at a hotel and then leave for their honeymoon, after which, they return to the city and move in together, just like any other ordinary newlywed couple, except for the fact that they are total strangers.

Set in the beautiful and vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana, season 11 of it featured 5 brand new couples, who, with the help of the experts, navigated their married lives with the hopes of making it work and ending up with their happily ever afters. While some do find the love of their lives via this experiment, others end their stint on reality TV just how they started it, single. If you’re here because you’re curious to know more about the couples from season 11, you’ve come to the right place!

Amani and Woody (Prediction: Together)

The 30-year-old Woody wants to be with someone with whom he can share all his life experiences, and the 29-year-old Amani, she is passionate and dreams of finding a life partner with whom she can be herself, travel the world, and ultimately start a family. Both of them, being a teacher and a non-profit industry worker respectively, are extremely kind and caring towards the youth, so of course, pairing them together was almost a no brainer.

The problem in their case, though, was their differences in experience and them being on separate pages when it came to their sex life. They joked about it, yes, but for them to move forward in their relationship during the reality series as well as after, communication is key. If they want to make it work, they would have to openly talk about it. Which, from the previews that we have seen, we think they did, after all, even they couldn’t deny the connection between them.

Brett and Olivia (Prediction: Separated)

Brett and Olivia both came into the experiment looking for love and to settle down, but their contrasting personalities were made obvious very early on. While Brett seems like a confident guy who says what’s on his mind, Olivia is someone who has a more subdued and analytical personality. Although it works perfectly on paper, as the two could genuinely find a connection and a bond that would help the other become the best version of themselves, it happening in real life is a bit more difficult.

Plus, Brett’s behavior towards the other women and the importance that he gives to physical appearances and attractiveness may cause trouble in paradise, not just for this particular couple, but for everyone else involved in the show as well. From the sneak peek’s that we have seen, people have already begun guessing that Brett would be the “villain” of season 11, especially after his comment that any woman who wouldn’t find him attractive would have to be crazy.

Christina and Henry (Prediction: Separated)

Christina and Henry’s pairing was one that excited the experts most of all. Christina was dubbed as “The Princess Bride,” whereas Henry was nicknamed “The Reserved Gentleman.” And, Dr. Vivian, she went as far as to highlight all their complementary personality traits. Yes, they have a 5 year age gap, with Henry being 35 and her being 30, but in the grand scheme of things, that didn’t seem like much.

Both individuals entered into the experiment looking for their perfect match, while for Henry that would be someone who would help him break out of his shell, for Christina it would be someone who would genuinely care for her and be there for her. Both their kindhearted spirits do make it look like they have what it takes to go all the way, but, at the same time, it also appears as if there might not be a genuine spark in between them because of it.

Karen and Miles (Prediction: Together)

30-year-old Karen and 26-year-old Miles, the ages are extremely important because this area was something that Karen was quite adamant about. She had wanted an older guy but got paired up with one who was younger. Plus, what’s worse, she found out about it just before the wedding and started getting cold feet. She went as far as to admit that he wasn’t her type and that she wasn’t sure if she could actually go forward with the experiment at all.

Fortunately, it seems like she did give Miles a chance, and was happy to do so after a while. From what we can tell, Miles is exactly the kind of mature man that she had been looking for. If she can look past the age difference in the long run and he can step up to be the kind of man she wants, we don’t see why this couple can’t go all the way to realize their dreams of setting down and one day starting a family.

Bennett and Amelia (Prediction: Separated)

Amelia, 27, entered the experiment with a positive mindset, she knew that worse come worse, she’d be left with nothing but the memories of this weird yet amazing experience to look back on. And, when she got paired up with Bennett, 28, an individual even more creative than her, she couldn’t be happier. She was looking for someone who wouldn’t mind taking up a more traditionally feminine role in the future as she focuses on her career, and Bennett seemed perfect for that as well.

Even the experts said that although their pairing seems a little unconventional, they have the potential of being a forever couple. However, Bennett’s job and home may cause a strain between them, especially because he has to juggle a few side jobs to make ends meet and also resides in a home that lacks a bathroom and a kitchen. We predicted that they wouldn’t stick together after considering the show’s track record, but, we could be wrong. To know exactly how they ended up, we’d have to watch their story unfold with the rest of the world.

