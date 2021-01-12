‘Married at First Sight’ is returning once again and this time, Lifetime has branded the latest edition as one of the most emotional seasons ever! Season 12 takes place in Atlanta, and we meet five couples, all geared up to tie the knot after meeting for the first time at the altar. Well, for more details, here is our preview for the 1st episode from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 1 will release on January 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT, on Lifetime. The premiere episode spans a runtime of three hours.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season 12 has been dubbed as the most romantic, diverse, and surprising season yet by Lifetime. We meet ten bold and yet loveless singles who meet their new spouse at the altar for the first time and enter a legally binding marriage. While Virginia has had her share of relationships in the past and is a much stronger person now, Eric has been married before and now is on the search for the perfect match. Clara has also emerged from a failed relationship and now wants to tie the knot without wasting time in dating around. Ryan has forever been ready for marriage and is the perfect husband material.

On the other hand, Haley is a woman who owns a dog and has a strong network of friends. Jacob is fed up with dating and wishes to settle down. Paige wants to have a successful married life since she aims at breaking the generational curse in her family. Chris was raised by Pastors and believes that his faith will get him the ideal wife. Finally, while Briana is all set to find her soulmate, Vincent is looking for his happy ever after, even after his recent breakup.

With a diverse cast, season 12 has one groom pushing forty and another who has just been through a divorce. This means that the episodes bring in varied insights, and the journeys are packed with high stakes. As the couples reach Atlanta to say their final vows, some marriages survive, and the rest face massive roadblocks. Each two-hour episode chronicles the struggles of the newlyweds from wedding to honeymoon, early nesting, and eventually navigating their wedlocks. After several weeks together, the couples need to decide: should they stay married or part ways?

The first episode from season 12 is called ‘Countdown to Meltdown’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Lifetime: “Ten singles get ready for the day they’ll meet their mystery spouses at the altar; one bride falls apart when a gift from her husband takes her by surprise.”

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 1 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

