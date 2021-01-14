‘Married at First Sight’ premiered with its 12th season on January 13, 2021, and it takes place in Atlanta. The first episode introduces us to five couples, all geared up to tie the knot after meeting for the first time at the altar. Now, the show is all geared up to release its second episode. Well, for more details, here is our preview for the 2nd episode from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 2 will release on January 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT, on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Hello, Stranger’. It picks up the events after episode one’s conclusion where we see a glimpse of Ryan and Clara’s wedding. The couple is the first up at the altar. The next week will showcase the other weddings. Clara puts on the blindfold gifted to her by Ryan and walks down the aisle to meet her husband. Ryan is also blindfolded and they remain in this manner until they see each other for the first time together – something that will be revealed in week two.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 2 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 1 Recap

First up are Briana and Vincent, who reveal that they are marrying a stranger before their close friends. While Briana is an engineer, Vincent is a hard worker looking to start a family. Second, we have Virginia and Erik. While the young lady wants to have fun with her friends, a divorced Erik wishes to settle down. Both Paige and Chris are religious. While she is an accountant and realtor, he is a business owner. Haley and Jacob have an age gap of 10 years and Clara and Ryan believe that they can commit to one person forever.

When the women and men meet up in separate groups to discuss their feelings about the impending ceremonies, it is evident that the guys do not understand Chris and his attitude towards marriage. Chris is fearful if his wife turns out to be ugly and the men do not like this statement. Paige, on the other hand, says that she does not want to kiss at the altar. The stars then go shopping for dresses and tuxedos. There is also a bachelorette and bachelor party, following which we have the first wedding between Clara and Ryan.

