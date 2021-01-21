‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 returned with its second episode on January 20, 2020. While the first episode introduces us to five couples, all geared up to tie the knot after meeting for the first time at the altar, the second part focuses on one picky groom who struggles to make a decision. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 3rd episode. Well, for more details, here is our synopsis for the 3rd episode from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 3 will release on January 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT, on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Nice to Marry You’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Lifetime: “The two final weddings conclude, and all five couples meet the new families they’ve just married into. While some pairs feel destined for success, awkwardness abounds for others–especially when one groom has a shocking reaction to his new bride.”

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 3 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 2 Recap

First up are Briana and Vincent, who reveal that they are marrying a stranger before their close friends. While Briana is an engineer, Vincent is a hard worker looking to start a family. Second, we have Virginia and Erik. While the young lady wants to have fun with her friends, a divorced Erik wishes to settle down. Both Paige and Chris are religious. While she is an accountant and realtor, he is a business owner. Haley and Jacob have an age gap of 10 years and Clara and Ryan believe that they can commit to one person forever.

When the women and men meet up in separate groups to discuss their feelings about the impending ceremonies, it is evident that the guys do not understand Chris and his attitude towards marriage. Chris is fearful if his wife turns out to be ugly and the men do not like this statement. Paige, on the other hand, says that she does not want to kiss at the altar. The stars then go shopping for dresses and tuxedos. There is also a bachelorette and bachelor party, following which we have the first wedding between Clara and Ryan.

