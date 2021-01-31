‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 returned with its third episode on January 27, 2021. We saw the cast celebrating the final two final weddings. Later, all the five newly-wed couples meet their respective new families. While some of the pairs are sure that their marriages will be successful, others are awkward. Things get really weird when on groom has a shocking reaction toward his bride. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 4th episode. Well, for more details, here is our synopsis for the 4th episode from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 4 will release on February 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT, on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Romance or Regret.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Lifetime: “Before heading on their honeymoons, the newly married couples have to meet their in-laws.”

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 4 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 3 Recap

Paige and Chris walk down the aisle, and things get weird when one of the families’ messages reveals that Chris wants a baby during the honeymoon. After the wedding, Paige thanks Chris for the infinity pendant necklace he gifted her and compares it to her own tattoo. He, on the other hand, shows his tattoo, which was an attempt to hide his ex’s name. Paige mentions her dog, and Chris says that even his ex had one. He also says that he was recently engaged to another woman. Jacob hopes that his future spouse likes dogs, while Haley is nervous. They meet at the altar, and Jacob is happy when he learns that Haley also has a dog.

The couples then get ready for the photo session. Paige admits in a confessional that she’s nervous about the chemistry with Chris and explains that she is feeling as if they are not connected. Jacob comes forward to be questioned by his wife’s bridesmaids. With the first dances done and dusted, the pairs take some time to get to know each other. Chris tells Paige’s bridesmaids that she is not a trophy wife. He also admits in a confessional that he does not find her attractive. Meanwhile, Briana’s bridesmaids ask Vincent about his views on wedding sex, and he explains that he does not wish to rush things.

