‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 returned with its 4th episode on February 3, 2021. We saw the cast gearing up to go on their honeymoons. But before starting their journeys, they have to cross one final step — meet their in-laws. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 5th episode. Well, for more details, here is our synopsis for the 5th episode from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12.

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 5 will release on February 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT, on Lifetime.

The upcoming episode is called ‘Last Night Was Magic.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Lifetime: “On their Las Vegas honeymoon, four pairs of newlyweds learn more about their spouses; one couple deals with a secret that threatens to destroy the marriage.”

Clara meets Ryan’s parents and vice versa. However, Clara is a bit put off when she learns that Ryan’s family is extremely religious. Meanwhile, Erik creates chaos in Virginia’s family when he reveals his prior marriage. Virginia’s dad informs Erik that she is scared of commitment since she comes from a failed marriage. Haley finds out that her husband’s fam is dull, while Brianna learns that Vincent is a workaholic. Paige tells Chris’s parents that he does not find her attractive. Chris’s dad admires his son’s honestly, and he assures Paige that things will work out for the best. He also asks Chris to not hurt Paige.

After the in-law meetups, the spouses discuss whatever had happened during the gatherings. Ryan informs Clara that her parents mentioned having healthy arguments. Jacob pours Haley a drink and says that both of them share the same love for steak. On the other hand, Chris is upset with Paige for leaking personal details. Paige responds by saying that Chris seems to have several issues with several things. Finally, for Erik, he finds out that Virginia is not really keen on having kids. He realizes that she is not out of her partying phase yet.

