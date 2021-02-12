‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 returned with its 5th episode on February 10, 2021. We saw the cast embarking on their honeymoon to Las Vegas. The trip makes the four pairs of newlyweds learn more about their spouses. However, things turn sour when it’s revealed that one couple has been harboring a secret, which might end up destroying their marriage. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 6th episode. Well, for more details, here is our synopsis for the 6th episode from ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 6 will release on February 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT, on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Defending Your Wife.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Lifetime: “The Vegas honeymoon continues for four newly married couples; couple number five deals with an unexpected shock, which leads to a major blowup.”

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 6 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu. You can additionally buy single episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 5 Recap

Clara meets Ryan’s parents and vice versa. However, Clara is a bit put off when she learns that Ryan’s family is extremely religious. Meanwhile, Erik creates chaos in Virginia’s family when he reveals his prior marriage. Virginia’s dad informs Erik that she is scared of commitment since she comes from a failed marriage. Haley finds out that her husband’s fam is dull, while Brianna learns that Vincent is a workaholic. Paige tells Chris’s parents that he does not find her attractive. Chris’s dad admires his son’s honestly, and he assures Paige that things will work out for the best. He also asks Chris to not hurt Paige.

After the in-law meetups, the spouses discuss whatever had happened during the gatherings. Ryan informs Clara that her parents mentioned having healthy arguments. Jacob pours Haley a drink and says that both of them share the same love for steak. On the other hand, Chris is upset with Paige for leaking personal details. Paige responds by saying that Chris seems to have several issues with several things. Finally, for Erik, he finds out that Virginia is not really keen on having kids. He realizes that she is not out of her partying phase yet.

Read More: Where is Married At First Sight Filmed?