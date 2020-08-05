Lifetime’s ‘Marrying Millions’ is a docuseries that follows several couples from polar opposite economic backgrounds as they embark upon a journey to prove to their family and friends that the bedrock of their relationship is true love and not the strong bank balance of their respective partners. It has been brought to us by the makers of TLC’s top-rated series, ‘90 Day Fiancé.’

Upon its release in July 2019, the show became an instant hit, paving the way for the network to renew it for another season. The show is back with a second season with seven new and returning couples as they test the strength of their relationship. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the season premiere, i.e., ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 1? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 1 will release on August 5, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime. Following the premiere, Glamour’s West Coast Editor, Jessica Radloff, will host a LIVE virtual after-show, featuring several ‘Marrying Millions’ couples as they share their opinions and views on the season premiere. It will air at 11 pm ET on Lifetime’s Facebook Page, IGTV, and YouTube.

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 1 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

What to Expect from Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 1?

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Steaks with Snakes.’

The second season will introduce the couples who are ready to place their relationships under critical observation or examination of the world. Here are the seven pairs who will feature in season 2 – Rodney and Desiry (Washington), Dani and Donovan (McKinney), Rick and Erica (Miami Beach), Kevin and Kattie (San Diego), and Nonie and Reese (Seattle), along with the returning couples – Bill and Brianna (Dallas) and Gentille and Brian (Las Vegas).

What makes their relationship so different is the fact that one of the partners is quite affluent than his/her significant other. Throughout the season, the couples might deal with various challenges, ranging from judgments from the society, family, friends, to interpersonal clashes because of their contrasting backgrounds and age difference. In the premiere episode, we can expect Dallas couple Brianna and Bill to plan a grand bash to celebrate Brianna’s 22nd birthday.

The show will follow the founder of a billion-dollar real estate company and his fiancé Brianna as they embark upon multiple trips in this season. We might also get to see whether Bill manages to convince Brianna’s parents for their impending wedding despite their 40-year age difference. The episode will also focus on Brian and Gentille’s reunion after she called off the wedding at the altar, a year ago. Also, successful entrepreneur Nonie will ask her skater boyfriend, Reese, to drop his laid-back ways before she cuts ties with him forever.

Check out the official sneak-peek below!

Marrying Millions | Sneak Peek Let's give a warm welcome back to one of our fav couples, Bill and Bri! ❤️Watch them tomorrow in the season 2 premiere of Marrying Millions tomorrow at 10/9c! Posted by Lifetime on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

