In this week’s episode of ‘Marrying Millions’, which is titled ‘Love on the Rocks’, Rodney resorts to a desperate plan in the hopes of winning Desiry’s hand, after confessing his infidelity. Meanwhile, Rick reaches Illinois to apologize to Erica after proposing her and forgetting to seek her dad’s permission first. Kevin and Kattie’s long-distance relationship hits a major roadblock. But Kattie resolves to do something that might seal their bond. Bill gets further annoyed seeing that Bri’s mum has no intention of leaving his house anytime soon. Bri needs to find a way to keep both people happy before things reach a boiling point. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you’re looking for the details of ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 10, we have got you covered.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 10 will release on October 7, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘Marrying Millions’ Season 2 Episode 10 is called ‘Put a Ring (Back) on It’ and its official synopsis, as outlined by Lifetime, goes as follows: “Rodney’s proposal could go either way since Desiry might not forgive him for his past betrayal; Bri realizes their 12,000-square-foot mansion isn’t big enough to separate people.”

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 10 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

Rodney and Desiry are in a bad state after she learns that he had been cheating on her. Desiry is heartbroken after learning this and when Rodney asks her to join him for a special date night, she says: “You hurt me bad, Rodney.” Her friend advises her against it but she goes anyway, saying that she needs closure. Meanwhile, Rodney is preparing to propose Desiry. Once she reaches his house, he complements her on her dress and suggests that they should toast to some champagne. He then asks her to look inside the glass after a few sips. Surprise! There is an engagement ring. But with her trust getting broken, we wonder what her reply will be.

Bill Hutchinson and Brianna ‘Bri’ Ramirez is still living with Bri’s mother, Sharon, in Bill’s mansion. A visibly annoyed Bill tells Bri that he does not like Sharon doing whatever she wants in his house. An upset Bri wants Bill to understand her side as well. But when she sees that Bill is frustrated, they start looking for rented houses and finalize one at $1,400 a month. Of course, Bill is full-on ready to pay for it and get rid of Sharon from his 12,000 square feet mansion.

