This week, ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 aired its mid-season finale. And considering the fact that the show has gone on a hiatus, episode 10 left off on an explosive note. ‘Put A Ring (Back) On It’ sees Desiry reconsidering Rodney’s proposal since she is not yet ready to forgive him for his past betrayal. On the other hand, Bri realizes that their 12,000 square foot mansion is not sufficient to ease the growing tensions between Bill and her mum.

Reese has to pick between his mom’s demands and his one true love. Rick comes back from Springfield and hopes that Erica will put her engagement ring back on her finger. Donovan and Dani pay a visit to Dani’s father, which can either take them a step closer to the altar or set them apart.

Now, the obvious next question is — when will the second edition return with its 11th episode? And what can be expected from the upcoming part? Well, as usual, we have you covered!

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 11 will release in January 2021. An exact release date has not been announced yet but we expect the show to return to its regular Wednesday slot of 10 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

Bill and Brianna are still at odds over their shared decision of having kids. While Bri has always demanded more commitment, Bill has managed to avert the situation. Eventually, Bri does agree to do it when the time is right. Now, Sherry, Brianna’s mother, is pressurizing the couple to take the next step. Episode 11 will see Bill discussing marriage with Bri while being accompanied by his ex-wife Kathleen Duffin.

On the other hand, Dani’s father has given his blessings to Donovan to wed his daughter. The upcoming episode should see the pair planning their wedding. Erica and Rick’s major problem is their huge age gap of 45 years. Erica’s parents have never really appreciated Rick. But Erica is determined to marry him and it is still to be seen if her family decides to support her in her journey.

Kevin believes that Kattie is with him only because she wants someone to take care of her. But Kattie is truly devoted. The next episode might see the couple getting into an argument since Kattie is tired of explaining herself. Finally, Nonie might have to adapt to Reese’s teenage habits. As for Desiry and Rodney, who has recently got engaged, there are still issues of trust and truth that the couple needs to address.

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 11 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

