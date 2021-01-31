‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 returned after a hiatus on January 27, 2021. The 11th episode titled ‘Marriage Material,’ sees Bill and Brianna still arguing over their decision of when to have kids. Bill is not yet ready to commit himself while Bri has always wanted more stability. Finally, Bri agrees to start a family when the right time arrives. On the other hand, Bri’s mom Sherry wants the couple to get married. Therefore, they finally sit down and talk about their next step while being accompanied by Bill’s ex-wife Kathleen Duffin.

Meanwhile, Donovan manages to get the blessings of Dani’s father to tie the knot. The 11th episode follows the pair as they start preparing for their wedding. Erica and Rick are still grappling with their major problem – the massive age gap of 45 years. Erica’s family has never really been supportive of Rick. However, Erica has complete faith on her love and she is determined to tie the knot with Rick. Whether she manages to get the blessings of her fam — this is something that will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Kevin thinks that Kattie wants to be his spouse since she wishes that there needs to be someone who can take care of her. Kattie, however, is fully committed to Kevin. In the 11th episode, the couple gets into a major altercation since Kattie is tired of explaining herself. Finally, Nonie tries to adjust to Reese’s teenage habits. On the other hand, the recently engaged couple, Desiry and Rodney grapple with their mutual issues of trust and truth.

Well, now that episode 11 has ended, the obvious next question is — when will the second edition return with its 12th episode? And what can be expected from the upcoming part? Well, as usual, we have you covered!

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 12 will release on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Fear and Lambos in Las Vegas.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Lifetime: “Rodney puts his foot down; Kattie and Kevin’s emotional distance is pushing them further apart; Don blindsides Dani with talk of a prenup; Rick and Erica plan their upcoming wedding; Bri confronts Bill.”

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2, episode 12 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

