‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 aired its 12th episode on February 3, 2021. ‘Fear and Lambos in Las Vegas’ follows Rodney, who takes a decision regarding his partner. On the other hand, Kattie and Kevin grow more distant emotionally. Don and Dani’s relationship faces a roadblock when the former discusses prenup. And this happens just after Don manages to get the blessings of Dani’s dad. Rick and Erica gear up to plan for their upcoming wedding. However, their massive age gap of 45 years continues to create problems. Bri confronts Bill but the latter is not ready to take the next step yet. As per him, marriage is only a piece of paper.

Kevin thinks that Kattie wants to be his spouse since she wishes that there needs to be someone who can take care of her. Kattie, however, is fully committed to Kevin. In the 12th episode, the couple gets into a major altercation since Kattie is tired of explaining herself. Finally, Nonie tries to adjust to Reese’s teenage habits. On the other hand, the recently engaged couple, Desiry and Rodney grapple with their mutual issues of trust and truth.

Well, now that episode 12 has ended, the obvious next question is — when will the second edition return with its 13th episode? And what can be expected from the upcoming part? Well, as usual, we have you covered!

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 13 will release on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime. New episodes should be aired every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Mothers Know Best?’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Lifetime: “Rodney breaks the news of his engagement to his parents; Rick reveals to his friends that his wedding won’t be in Miami; Bri is getting baby fever; Nonie wants to make peace with Reese’s mother.” The most interesting bit in this episode should be Bri’s struggles. Now, that she is unsure if Bill ever wants to marry her, we want to see how she copes up with her desire to have a baby.

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2, episode 13 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

