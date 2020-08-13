The second season of Lifetime’s ‘Marrying Millions’ features a fresh batch of couples who aim to prove to their loved ones and the society that their relationship is composed of love and not the staggering bank balance of one of the partners. The new couples are Rodney and Desiry, Nonie and Reese, Rick and Erica, Kevin and Kattie, Dani, and Donovan. Season 2 also features two returning couples – Bill and Brianna and Gentille and Brian – who are back to give love another chance.

Apart from testing their love, the couples are focused on breaking the stigma that revolves around the relationships like their own. Check out the recap, in case you need to jog your memories. If you’re wondering about what can happen in ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 3? Well, we have got you covered.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 3 will release on August 19, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Daddy Issues.’ In the episode, Rick might say a temporary goodbye to the beaches of Miami and visit Springfield, Illinois, to sit down with the father of his love, Erica. Rick might try his best to convince him to give his blessings to their relationship. Tensions might arise between Kattie and Kevin when he might straight-up refuse to loan money to Katie, who requires urgent funds to pay her rent.

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 3 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Rich Man, Poor Man.’

It is no secret that Bill’s last two marriages didn’t end well, so inviting his ex to meet his current girlfriend was certainly not going to end well. In the episode, we see the two families arriving at the party and awkwardness ensues. The “61 years young” real estate investor seems stuck between a wall and a hard rock as hostile sparks fly between the two families. Things take a rough turn when Bri’s mother and Bill’s ex-wife engage in a war of words that gets nasty as neither of the two women are ready to back down. Disappointed and confused, Bri struggles to convince the ladies to maintain the decorum and stop the fight. Meanwhile, an anxious Erica gears up to witness the one-on-one conversation between her father and Rick.

Also, what’s the deal with Kevin? Although the self-made multi-millionaire admits that he is madly in love with Kattie, his demeaning attitude towards her states otherwise. When Katie and Kevin go on a date at an expensive restaurant picked by him, Kevin blatantly humiliates her by asking her to split the bill as he wants everything in their relationship to be equitable. Well, when you know she doesn’t earn that much, why not pick a less expensive restaurant, Kevin? How’s that for being “equal?” Anyway, Kattie does pay half of the total bill amount but I do hope she spots the red flags and cuts the cord before it’s too late.

Read More: Are Nonie and Reese From Marrying Millions Still Together?