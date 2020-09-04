In this week’s episode of ‘Marrying Millions’, which is titled ‘Birthdays, Babies, and Blowups’, Rodney is seen succumbing to Desiry’s demands and agreeing to let her meet his parents. But Desiry has a change of mind and believes that some secrets should be carried to the grave. Meanwhile, Kattie and Kevin’s relationship reaches a roadblock when he denies to pay her rent. Rick is happy after reaching Miami, and Erica has an exclusive surprise planned for his 69th birthday. Bill is confused on what to answer when Bri enquires about their marriage plans. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you’re looking for the details of ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 6, we have got you covered.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 6 will release on September 9, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Mother’s Point of View.’ Lifetime has released the official synopsis for the 6th episode, giving us further insights into how the story will unfold next week. It reads as follows: “Bill is in the dog house after a disastrous dinner with Bri’s parents; so to make things right and reconnect, he surprises Bri with a magical trip.”

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 6 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Desiry is elated that Rodney has finally agreed on taking her to meet his parents. But when she meets his mother, the encounter ends up embarrassing Rodney, especially after Desiry mentions their sex life. Rodney’s mum then advises them against rushing things. She asks them to get to know each other better. But then, Desiry reverts by saying that she has known Rodney for the past two years.

Gentille wants to have kids and consults a fertility doctor, who advises her to go for an egg donor. Katie is low on cash and needs money to pay her rent. She asks Kevin for help but he tells her that he is strictly against giving out loans to anyone. Katie is definitely upset and storms out of his house. Her friends suggest that she should reconsider the relationship. Katie believes that it is time to call it quits but later, Kevin drops by at her gym with flowers. Katie is pleasantly surprised.

Erica plans a grand birthday surprise for Eric who is turning 69. She wants to spend some alone time with him rather than hosting a massive party. Meanwhile, Bri questions her own relationship because she overhears Bill mentioning that he does not believe in monogamy!

Read More: Who is the Richest Cast Member of Marrying Millions?