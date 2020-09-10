In this week’s episode of ‘Marrying Millions’, which is titled ‘Mother’s Point of View’, the highlight is on Bill. Bill lands in the dog house following a disastrous dinner with Bri’s parents. To amend his mistakes, Bill tries to impress Bri with a beautiful surprise! Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you’re looking for the details of ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 7, we have got you covered.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 7 will release on September 16, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘An Indecent Proposal.’ Lifetime has released the official synopsis for the 7th episode, giving us further insights into how the story will unfold next week. It reads as follows: “After a rocky dinner with Reese’s family, Nonie decides about their relationship; Kattie sets up a double date with Kevin and her best friend, Natalie; Rick tells his friends about his plans to propose to Erica; Bill’s biggest fear comes true.”

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 7 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Bri and Bill are still in the midst of their fight. Bill had previously clarified that he does not want to marry again. He believes he and Bri are in a good place now and are happy as they are. Rodney and Desiry also discuss their marriage. Desiry had wanted to meet his family and finally, Rodney agrees. They both meet Rodney’s mum for dinner. But Rodney’s mother does not approve of Desiry’s dress and mannerisms. She even states that she does not want her son to marry the young girl. Eventually, she agrees, only if Rodney gets a prenup before marrying Desiry.

Reese’s family wants him to meet someone his own age. Reese’s mom is totally against him dating Nonie. Nonie, to make repairs, invites Reese’s mother and his sisters to dinner. But the elder woman is really rude and she does not hesitate from pointing out that she wants Reese to be with someone who can give her grandkids. She does not want her boy to live in another woman’s shadow forever.

Meanwhile, Donovan tells his mother he does not want to get married. He conveys his misgivings to Dani as well. Donovan wishes that Dani would simply work for him, live with him, and have his kids. A frustrated Dani states that she had gone on job interviews as she is underpaid in the current workplace. When Donovan reveals the incident before his father, the latter asks him to marry Dani prior to moving forward with kids.

Read More: Who is the Richest Cast Member of Marrying Millions?