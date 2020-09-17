In this week’s episode of ‘Marrying Millions’, which is titled ‘An Indecent Proposal’, Nonie gives an ultimatum to Reese, following a disastrous dinner with his family. Kattie goes for a double date with Kevin and her BFF Natalie while Rick admits before his friends that he plans on proposing Erica. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you’re looking for the details of ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 8, we have got you covered.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 8 will release on September 23, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Rough Waters Ahead.’ Lifetime has released the official synopsis for the 8th episode, giving us further insights into how the story will unfold next week. It reads as follows: “Bill tries to adjust to Bri’s mother, Sharon, moving into the house, but things quickly go south, leaving Bri torn between Bill and her family.”

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 8 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Following a dinner with Reese, his mom, and sisters, Nonie declares that the whole get-together was a disaster. Nonie claims that she felt attacked and Reese assures her that his fam will eventually come around. Erica’s mom comes for a visit on Rick’s boat. As Erica and her mother talk, the latter is disgusted when Eric reaches and kisses his partner. Erica’s mum doesn’t want her daughter to date such an older man.

Bri visits Bill at work and brings him lunch. Bri tells him that her mum is living in an area where a recent stabbing took place. She worries about her safety and asks if her mother can move in with them for a few days. Bill is not happy but reluctantly agrees. Kattie is a better place with Kevin since he has been putting more effort in the relationship. She and Kevin go on a double date with her friend Natalie and her boyfriend Spencer. But before leaving, she is annoyed that Kevin is not properly dressed for the occasion.

Bri’s mom reaches Bill’s house and sees the stripper pole in one of the rooms. She is not happy. She even says that the house is too big and she is not used to it. Rick meets his friends over a game of pool and tells them that he is planning to propose to Erica. They think he is crazy. Bill is irritated when Bri’s mother’s dog poops on his Persian rug. Nonie meets Reese and suggests that they should start living together. Reese appears a bit skeptical and says has to think about it.

Kevin and Kattie meet Natalie and Spencer and the dinner soon turns into a heated argument. Rick takes Erica for a date on a boat ride with champagne. He confesses his love, gets down on one knee, and proposes. She happily says yes.

