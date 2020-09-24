In this week’s episode of ‘Marrying Millions’, which is titled ‘Rough Waters Ahead’, Bill is forced to adjust with Bri’s mother, Sharon, who is staying with them temporarily. But when the matter gets worse, Bri is confused as she is compelled to choose between her mum and Bill. Desiry’s world is turned upside down when she learns a devastating secret about Rodney. On the other hand, Erica informs her family about her engagement to Rick. But their unexpected response causes serious problems. Following a tense argument with Dani, Donovan decides to propose her. Kevin drops a huge shocker on Kattie. Head to the recap section, to know more. In case you’re looking for the details of ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 9, we have got you covered.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 9 will release on September 30, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on Lifetime.

Where to Watch Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Marrying Millions’ season 2 episode 9 by tuning to Lifetime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. The show is also available to stream on Sling TV and Philo TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Marrying Millions Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

After Bri’s mother Sharon moves into the house with her daughter and Bill, the latter is not too happy. Sharon’s dogs irritate Bill as well. On the other hand, he also needs to cater to her every demand. Once when Sharon asks him how to operate the coffee machine, he is irked. More so, matters get worse when she asks him to make coffee for her! One day, Sharon ends up having breakfast with everyone. When Bill says that he won’t be making breakfast for her, she decides to do it herself. But Bill is furious after seeing her cooking style. She coughs when cooking the meal and Bill is angry since he believes the food is packed with germs now.

Meanwhile, Kevin and Katie go through a rough patch as well. On a day out by the beach, Kevin informs her that he is moving to Las Vegas. He says that he is ready to try out long-distance. Desiry and Rodney are also treading troubled waters. While Rodney wants to indulge in getting intimate before marriage, Desiry does not believe in premarital sex. She wants to get married first and when Rodney continues to pressurize her, she begins to doubt if he is faithful to her. When Desiry asks directly, Rodney admits that he had been unfaithful. He had cheated on her six months ago with someone else. Hearing this, furious Desiry storms out. Dani manages to finally convince Donovan that he should marry her. He listens to her and buys a ring. THE END!

