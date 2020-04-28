The ‘90 Day Fiance’ franchise has been responsible for the union of many lovers. Featuring couples from across the globe, the show follows the stories of US citizens trying to tie the knot with their foreigner fiancés. The show provides them a platform to showcase their love and commitment, and some individuals make the ultimate sacrifice by leaving their homes and crossing boundaries to be with their soulmate. While some couples succeed in their endeavor, others crumble under the pressure of the process. Marta and Daya from the spin-off ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ had one of the weirdest relationships in the history of the franchise! Featuring on the spin-off’s season 2, the relationship seemed to be doomed from the very beginning.

Marta and Daya: 90 Day Fiance Journey

The 30-year-old Marta lived in Milwaukee with her two children. A divorced single mother, she had been working as a stripper and exotic dancer to support her family. Finding love had become hard for her, especially with a profession wherein she encountered many questionable men on a daily basis. So it obviously took her by surprise when a handsome 26-year-old Algerian hunk, Daya, sent her a friend request on Facebook. Intrigued and attracted, she accepted, and they started conversing.

Marta didn’t know Arabic, and Daya didn’t know English, so they conversed through a translation app. Despite the language barrier, the two connected and formed a bond. After a year of heavy courtship and having verbally declared each other as their spouses, Marta decided to meet Daya. She booked a flight to Algeria but ran into immigration issues. In order to enter Algeria, a resident is required to send an official invitation letter to the visitor. Daya failed to deliver the appropriate paperwork, and Marta was unable to retrieve her visa.

Another issue that plagued her trip was the ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband. Marta didn’t want to let go of her children, and her court dates were clashing with the duration of the trip. She wanted to take her kids along, but her ex-husband refused to sign the paperwork that would have allowed the children to have a passport. He was against the idea of exposing his kids to Marta’s online boyfriend.

Are Marta and Daya Still Together?

No! They aren’t together anymore. Shortly after, she confronted Daya as to why he didn’t invite her to his country. The couple got into a heated argument and fought for days, which ultimately led to their break up. Marta confirmed that Daya was not comfortable with her profession and had a hard time accepting it. He also couldn’t make peace with the religious differences and wanted Marta to leave Catholicism and convert to Islam. The couple never met and ended up parting ways.

A few days later, rumors related to Marta being catfished started doing rounds. According to reports, Daya might not have been real. He might have been Aboubakr Ziani – a Moroccan social media prankster. But, nothing was ever confirmed about this assumption. Ziani’s face was said to be quite familiar to Daya’s. The prankster has over a million followers on Instagram, and his dry sense of humor has made him extremely popular. Marta didn’t comment on the rumors and just said that she had video chatted with Daya many times and he seemed to be who he said he was.

Daya has no existence on social media currently, and Marta has locked all her social media accounts. After the filming wrapped up, she had canceled her flight to Algeria and booked one to Mexico. There she vacationed with her children and recovered from her heartbreak. Marta had also confessed that she might retire soon or change her profession once her financial situation stabilizes.

