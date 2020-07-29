Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart’s gardening reality tv series, ‘Martha Knows Best’, airs on HGTV. The show features countless beautiful outdoor projects, all executed by Martha herself. In the episodes, she is also seen sharing tips with legends like Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong’o, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Hostin, and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

In the series, Martha manages to stun us with her grasp on seamlessly transforming barren terrains into breathtaking landscapes. She plants vegetable and perennial gardens, builds stunning walkways, picks plants for novice gardeners. Martha’s main intention in hosting the show is to help viewers with expert ideas on how to create the perfect, peaceful, inviting, and functional outdoor space.

Inspired already? A peek at ‘Martha Knows Best’ and you must already be curious as to where the sprawling space, featured in the series, is located. Well, as usual, we have you covered!

Martha Knows Best Filming Locations

‘Martha Knows Best’ is filmed on Martha’s farm at Bedford, New York. The lifestyle expert is seen completing several projects in her to-do list while quarantining in her sprawling mansion during the COVID-19 shutdown. She said in HGTV’s press release: “It was so much fun to shoot episodes of Martha Knows Best at my home and with some great friends and guests. I hope people will feel inspired to go outside and try some gardening projects of their own this summer.”

Within the bounds of her farm, Martha is seen dealing with container gardens and giving tips on herb gardening. We also follow her as she builds a stone pathway for her muster of peacocks and then advises on how to pick the best stems for do-it-yourself floral arrangements.

A scroll through Martha’s Instagram handle and we can see several similar settings that are featured in the show. For instance, have a look at the breathtaking lily blossoms in her garden. Even Martha is surprised as to how the flowers have grown — with 45 blooms on a single stem:

Below is another post of Martha touring her sprawling farm on a bike. She explains how it is necessary to use bikes in order to navigate the steep hills and rough terrains in the woods. She captions her post as follows: “The electric feature of these amazing bikes enables any rider to negotiate all steepness of terrain Great for my farm’s four miles of carriage roads and for on the roads of Bedford, Mount Desert, and East Hampton.”

Well, these are just a couple of glimpses from Martha’s farm where the HGTV show is filmed. If you want to have a more detailed view of her breathtaking landscape, you might want to give ‘Martha Knows Best’ a watch!

Read More: Forever in My Heart Filming Locations And Cast