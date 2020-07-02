‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘ is off to a fantastic start in Season 7 as we have seen the agents going on time-traveling adventures. While they have been careful not to mess with the timeline as far as possible, they overstep their bounds in trying to protect the first agent of the organization who’d been assassinated for finding out Hydra’s infiltration. However, it makes their presence known, and in the most recent episode, we see the members going up against an unholy alliance between Chromicoms and Hydra. Curious to find out what happens in the current episode? We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Episode 7 is slated to release on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC. The upcoming episode is titled The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D.”

Where to Stream Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Online?

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ is an ABC series, and you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, just head to the ABC site and stream the episodes. You can also catch the show on Hulu with Live TV. Since cord-cutters are on the rise, options have been made available for them as well. Head to DirecTV to stream the latest episodes.

Amazon Prime subscribers can acquire and stream the series while Netflix subscribers can watch up to Season 6 at this point. Undoubtedly, Season 7 will be headed to the platform as well.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers:

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ sets its upcoming episode in the 80s. Nothing much is known about the premise yet since the show likes keeping things under wraps, but we know the agents step out in 1982 and have to balance work and what seems to be a wonderful partying lifestyle. Check out the promo below.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 6 Recap:

The episode sees the team divided as the Chromicoms step up to take advantage of the situation. Mack is at the front and center for his move to save his parents, which jeopardizes the operation. Malick’s killing also does not strike too much remorse, which might be problematic for the character in the future. On the other hand, Coulson and May talk, and the latter seems to be frustrated with the former dying and coming back to life. Coulson is more of a machine now, and May suggests even his personality is uploaded.

It leads Coulson to think if the enemy might be uploading personalities. He is closer to the truth than he knows. Elsewhere, Mack starts having doubts about his parents after he saves them. A confrontation leads him to realize they are clones, and his real parents have been harvested a while back. He is left with the difficult choice of defeating the ones who look like his family. The episode ends with the agents back together and safe, but the upcoming installments might see them running into more trouble.

