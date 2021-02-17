‘MeatEater’ is a non-fiction hunting television series that follows Steven as he ventures into one of the remotest or sparsely populated locations, where he either tries to fish or hunt. The outdoorsman is not afraid to face dangerous grizzlies as he tells his viewers his perspective on wildlife and hunting. While facing challenging adventures, there is rarely a moment when Steven looks out of control. After hunting or fishing, the host showcases his culinary skills by cooking a mouth-watering meal.

The primitive lifestyle that Steven displays in the show is enough to evoke a sense of wonder in anyone. The appreciation for our nature is not only therapeutic for people who are always busy on their screens, but it also touches upon the inherent need to be free from the shackles of modern society. If you are also mesmerized by the show and are wondering when will ‘MeatEater’ return with season 10, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

MeatEater Season 10 Release Date

‘MeatEater’ season 9 part 2 dropped in its entirety on February 17, 2021, on Netflix. It comprises five episodes with a runtime of 23-31 minutes each. Prior to the release of the second batch of the season, part 1 of season 9 (five episodes) landed on the streaming platform on September 16, 2020.

As far as season 10 is concerned, here’s what we know. There has been no official announcement regarding the show’s renewal or cancellation yet. However, its adrenaline-pumping and informative content have garnered a considerable fanbase, over the years. If the ninth season meets Netflix’s viewership expectation, the show is most likely to be recommissioned for season 10 by the network.

Moreover, since season 7, the streaming giant has been dropping new seasons in and around the month of September-October each year. Considering the impact of COVID-19 on production, the upcoming season can experience a delay in the standard release pattern. Therefore, if the show gets renewed soon, we can expect ‘MeatEater’ season 10 to premiere sometime in early 2022.

Who is the Host of MeatEater Season 10?

Steven Rinella is a cook, hunter, conservationist, and outdoorsman, and the host of ‘MeatEater.’ He has experienced the thrill of primitive life since his childhood. Steven’s excitement and love for the wild are inherent in his nature, and they do not come from scripts. He is also an author of several books, including ‘Meat Eater: Adventures from the Life of an American Hunt’ and ‘The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival.’ His books usually deal with his experience in the wild and teach important survival tricks.

The show’s title might give the wrong impression, but Steven is very considerate of the wildlife and the impact of human activities on the environment. His fans include vegans and anti-gun advocates. When he ventures out to hunt, the host’s admiration for ecological diversity is quite apparent.

What can MeatEater Season 10 be About?

In season 9, we see Steven embarking upon various quests in several challenging and remote locations like Alaska, South Dakota, Colorado, etc., to fish and hunt. It follows Steven as he goes to South Dakota looking for ducks. With Pete Alonso, the skilled host looks for a mule deer in a private ranch in Colorado. His pursuit of black bear and wild turkey then takes him to Western Montana with his friend Clay Newcomb. The season concludes with Steven taking Buck Bowden’s help and guidance on a nine-day moose hunt in an Alaskan river.

Season 10 will likely take Steven to even more taxing remote locations where he will display his survival and hunting skills to the fans. The exact locations are yet to be revealed, but we can expect him to go to wild uninhabited places in North America. ‘MeatEater’ season 10, just like the previous seasons, will capture Steven’s experience in the wild as he tries to deconstruct various hunting techniques. In the tenth season, we can also expect to see more of his culinary prowess on display.

