Part of the Miracles of Christmas line-up by Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries, ‘Meet Me at Christmas’ follows Joan, a single mother who must coordinate her son’s New Year’s Eve wedding when the wedding planner quits unexpectedly. She has to work with Beau, the bride’s uncle, who seems familiar. Their intertwined past gradually unravels when they get to know each other better and realize that they were meant to cross each other’s paths ages ago. The setting of this Annie Bradley directorial might give some of you some serious ideas for a winter wedding. Let’s find out where it was filmed!

Meet Me at Christmas Filming Locations

There is no doubt that Canada looks glorious on the screen, especially when covered in snow. No wonder so many holiday-themed productions are filmed there. Let us take a look at where ‘Meet Me at Christmas’ was shot!

Calgary, Alberta

‘Meet Me at Christmas’ was filmed in Calgary, Alberta, in September and October 2020 after the industry lifted its shutters post the COVID-19 lockdown. Calgary is a favorite among filmmakers because of its diverse geography. The Rocky Mountains, Badlands, and large municipalities are all within a range of a three-hour drive. Calgary can transform into deserts, battlefields, or a bustling city for the big screen.

Some of the most well-known productions filmed in and around Calgary are ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘The Revenant,’ ‘Superman,’ and ‘The Bourne Legacy.’ Heritage Park in Alberta was one of the locations chosen for filming. It is a historical park that occupies 127 acres of land and is Canada’s second-largest living history museum. It offers a range of experiences, making it a whole new (or a rather an old world) by itself.

Most of the buildings are historical and were transported to be displayed along with some actual buildings’ re-creations. The staff dress in ancient costumes, and horse-drawn vehicles and antique automobiles take you back to another time. It also hosts various holiday-themed events towards the end of the year and is generally a fun experience with all the big rides at the park. You may recognize this location in the film.

One of the pivotal scenes in the movie takes place in the snowy woods, which we don’t want to spoil for you, but here is Annie Bradley’s Instagram post where she shares a behind-the-scenes photo of the filming process.

Meet Me at Christmas Cast

Catherine Bell is a British-born, Iranian-American actress who plays Joan in this Hallmark film. She features in ‘JAG’ as Lieutenant Colonel Sarah MacKenzie, ‘Army Wives’ as Denise Sherwood, and in Hallmark’s TV series ‘The Good Witch,’ as Cassie. Mark Deklin essays the role of Beau in this film; he is an American actor and fight director.

Deklin’s notable works include ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Devious Maids,’ and ‘Designated Survivor.’ His Hallmark credits include films like ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa’ and ‘Love and Sunshine.’ Other cast members are Luke Bilyk as Liam, Sage Kitchen as Katie, Stephanie Wolfe as Paige, Griffin Cork as Contest Organizer, Lorette Clow as Mariann, Mark Bellamy as Charlie, and Keaira Pliva.

