‘Tough as Nails’ is a reality competition television series that features 12 hard-working individuals, ranging from fisherman to farmer, roofer, deputy sheriff, scaffolder, etc. In the competition, the contestants are asked to perform various challenges on real-job sites to test their perseverance and physical endurance. Melissa Burns is one of the contestants on the show. Curious to know whether she has got what it takes to win the show? We have got your back!

Melissa Burns: Where is She From?

Born as Melissa Downerd, the fit farmer hails from Milford Center, which is a quaint village in Union County, Ohio. While growing up in the Buckeye State, which is known for its wide variety of farms and livestock, Melissa developed a passion for agriculture. She obtained her education from Ohio State University but instead of pursuing higher studies, she dedicated her time to educating herself about farming, which is the number-one contributor to the state’s economy.

Melissa Burns’ Family

In November 2016, Melissa got engaged to Ron Grayson Burns AKA Ronnie, and two years later, on June 9, 2018, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family. Here’s a picture of Melissa with her bridesmaids and friends on her big day!

In May 2020, Melissa took to her Instagram profile to announce the delightful news that the couple is soon going to be proud parents to a baby. Their first-born is due in November 2020.

Melissa doesn’t post much about her parents on her social media accounts; therefore, we couldn’t get information on them. However, in 2015, she shared a throwback picture featuring her sister and two brothers. In the caption, she mentions how lucky she is to have them as her elder siblings.

Here’s a picture of a grownup Melissa, bonding with her older sister Michelle Downerd Wolf on a summer afternoon.

Melissa Burns: Age and Profession

The reality star was born on May 21, 1993, to a family of farmers. Naturally, Melissa took a liking to farming activities and while growing up, the third-generation farmer began excelling at it.

She now lives on a farm with her husband Ronnie, and the couple runs an organization called Farm Fit Protein, which aims to provide top-quality meat, proteins, and healthy meal plans to the consumers. Along with that, the Burns also run a small cattle operation.

Nearly nine years ago, Melissa began running which gave her a boost to try weight-lifting. Since then, Melissa has been vocal about combining farming and fitness for a healthier lifestyle. She even participated in her first figure show in October 2017 and bagged the 4th place in novice figure short and the 3rd place in open figure B.

On her Instagram account, Melissa shares healthy eating habits and fitness exercises with her followers. Despite being pregnant, Melissa hasn’t stopped working out. However, she has changed her patterns to suit her pregnancy.

The couple also put their farm-grown produce on sale during farm festivals and other events. Here’s a picture of the husband and wife from the 2019 Food Fight!

Melissa Burns Prediction: How Far Will She Go?

Melissa grew up on a farm in a family of farmers. Therefore, she is no stranger to working hard and getting her hands dirty, literally. The 27-year-old is not scared of manual labor and aims to crack even the most intense challenges.

From waking up at 4 am to working till late at night, Melissa is used to performing out of her comfort zone, which can prove to be a boon for her in the competition. Plus, the fitness freak can move anything from heavy bales to concrete blocks. With so much talent and spirit, it is highly likely that Melissa might emerge on top!

