‘Tough as Nails’ is a reality competition television series that features 12 hard-working individuals, ranging from fisherman to farmer, roofer, deputy sheriff, scaffolder, etc. In the competition, the contestants are asked to perform various challenges on real-job sites to test their perseverance and physical endurance. Melissa Burns is one of the contestants on the show. Curious to know whether she has got what it takes to win the show? We have got your back!
Melissa Burns: Where is She From?
Born as Melissa Downerd, the fit farmer hails from Milford Center, which is a quaint village in Union County, Ohio. While growing up in the Buckeye State, which is known for its wide variety of farms and livestock, Melissa developed a passion for agriculture. She obtained her education from Ohio State University but instead of pursuing higher studies, she dedicated her time to educating herself about farming, which is the number-one contributor to the state’s economy.
Melissa Burns’ Family
Marriage Monday: I wouldn’t say be have it all figured out, because we clearly don’t. However we are working together daily to create a life that we can call “ours”. It isn’t easy be any means.. However we are continuing to work on it together. We are a TEAM. We push each other harder because we both know we are strong and we know their are no short cuts in life. We celebrate our wins, and we reevaluate our losses. Always striving to get one step closer. Together 👩🏻🌾👨🌾💞
In November 2016, Melissa got engaged to Ron Grayson Burns AKA Ronnie, and two years later, on June 9, 2018, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family. Here’s a picture of Melissa with her bridesmaids and friends on her big day!
In May 2020, Melissa took to her Instagram profile to announce the delightful news that the couple is soon going to be proud parents to a baby. Their first-born is due in November 2020.
Melissa doesn’t post much about her parents on her social media accounts; therefore, we couldn’t get information on them. However, in 2015, she shared a throwback picture featuring her sister and two brothers. In the caption, she mentions how lucky she is to have them as her elder siblings.
Here’s a picture of a grownup Melissa, bonding with her older sister Michelle Downerd Wolf on a summer afternoon.
Melissa Burns: Age and Profession
The reality star was born on May 21, 1993, to a family of farmers. Naturally, Melissa took a liking to farming activities and while growing up, the third-generation farmer began excelling at it.
This weekend was full of all things produce prep! We took full advantage of the beautiful weather! 100 sweet potatoes, 150 kohlrabi, and 200+broccoli got in the ground Saturday afternoon! Yesterday we started early in the greenhouse transplanting peppers , and ending the day with tiling, ripping up plastic, and planting green beans 🙂. Very productive weekend if I do say so myself! This weekend we will at Powell, and Marysville Farmers Market! Come see us!!
She now lives on a farm with her husband Ronnie, and the couple runs an organization called Farm Fit Protein, which aims to provide top-quality meat, proteins, and healthy meal plans to the consumers. Along with that, the Burns also run a small cattle operation.
This isn't called luck . This is simply called hard work. Early mornings, late nights, wiliness to learn, the excitement to be able to educate others. If you want it, go after it. I am blessed for the opportunities I have jumped on but I won't stop at what I have. I WILL go after more 😏 New group of 30 calves made it to the farm earlier this week! My excitement never fades and the love and passion just grows love ❤️.
Nearly nine years ago, Melissa began running which gave her a boost to try weight-lifting. Since then, Melissa has been vocal about combining farming and fitness for a healthier lifestyle. She even participated in her first figure show in October 2017 and bagged the 4th place in novice figure short and the 3rd place in open figure B.
🔥Motivational Monday🔥 I was on prep while making hay, Ohio State Fair, Delaware County Fair, and wedding season. I managed to prep and still live my life. During this process I have accomplished so much more then just "getting fit". I have been able to think so much more clearer! I maintained a 4.0 gpa in school and actually began wedding planning! This past weekend I competed in my first figure show. I walked away with A 4th place novice figure short And a 3rd place open figure B. I was very happy with the outcome and can not wait for more! Couldn't have done it without my fiancé @rongburns who put up with me during this process. My good friend @tiff_woww the late night text messages and the girl I turned to when I needed reassurance! My coach @quarter_turn_right_fitness who is just awesome and was always there when we all needed him! Of course @jackeem75 for the beautiful make up on show day and being a wonderful cheerleader for us! Thank you all!! #iam1stphorm #TeamQTRF #farmfit
On her Instagram account, Melissa shares healthy eating habits and fitness exercises with her followers. Despite being pregnant, Melissa hasn’t stopped working out. However, she has changed her patterns to suit her pregnancy.
Happy Sunday!! Here is a little circuit to start your day with. All you need is a small band, or you can use dumbbells ! 4 rounds/15 reps ▪️in&outs ▪️squats ▪️push ups ▪️walking lunges Give it a try ☺️🏋🏻♀️ I am 15 weeks pregnant as fo last Friday! I am trying to keep my training up as much as possible yet still getting my rest. It is a very busy time of year! We are planting row crops, planting our produce, farmers markets, and my husband and I work off the farm. Non stop, however we really do enjoy it 👩🏻🌾🧑🏽🌾
The couple also put their farm-grown produce on sale during farm festivals and other events. Here’s a picture of the husband and wife from the 2019 Food Fight!
To my young farming couples out there, Hang in there. Being involved in the agricultural industry is tough. Working with your other half is tough, it isn’t candy and rainbows…but the passion you share for the agricultural industry as well as your work ethic will get you to your end goal. My husband and I have been married for a little over a year now. A day doesn’t go by that we don’t have our eye on our end goal. We hustle sun up to sundown in hopes we can get one step closer. It’s not easy, however just remember, that love you have for the the agricultural industry, as well as each other will keep you going! Remember, The hustle will pay off in the end, just keep working together and don’t stop.
Melissa Burns Prediction: How Far Will She Go?
Melissa grew up on a farm in a family of farmers. Therefore, she is no stranger to working hard and getting her hands dirty, literally. The 27-year-old is not scared of manual labor and aims to crack even the most intense challenges.
From waking up at 4 am to working till late at night, Melissa is used to performing out of her comfort zone, which can prove to be a boon for her in the competition. Plus, the fitness freak can move anything from heavy bales to concrete blocks. With so much talent and spirit, it is highly likely that Melissa might emerge on top!
