Netflix’s documentary film ‘Becoming’ provides the viewers with an in-depth look at the life of the first African American First Lady of the United States. It highlights the significant events in Michelle’s life – Her upbringing, father’s tragic demise, Barack and Michelle’s love story, and also the disturbing deluge of slanderous, unjustified racism they were subjected to during Obama’s presidential campaigning and even his presidency.

In the film, we get a backstage view of Michelle’s promotional book tour, along with some bonus insights on the drastic life changes, since moving out of the White House. Out of all the interesting people in Michelle’s arsenal, Melissa Winter stands out because of her warm-hearted nature and tender eyes. In case you want to know more about her, read on!

Who is Melissa Winter?

Melissa Winter was born on November 16, 1967. She spent her childhood in Chicago and also in La Jolla, California, after her family opted to move from Chicago. She graduated in history from Skidmore College, New York, and was later asked to attend an internship program in Washington, D.C. by her mother, to fill in for her brother who opted out at the last moment.

Melissa has worked for John Bryant, Norman Mineta, Anna Eshoo, Joe Lieberman, before landing a job that would change her life – a close confidant of Michelle Obama for Obama’s Presidential campaign. Michelle and Melissa clicked, and the two developed a bond of friendship throughout Obama’s campaign. Because of which, Melissa was chosen as deputy chief of staff of the then First Lady of the U.S., Michelle Obama, throughout Barack Obama’s presidency. Her efficiency also earned her a promotion to Michelle’s Senior Advisor.

Where is Melissa Winter Now?

After leaving the White House, Michelle didn’t want to part ways with Melissa, as she now thinks of her as a sister and close friend. Therefore, Melissa continues to work as Michelle’s personal chief of staff and works diligently to make sure Michelle is able to strike a balance between her work schedule and spending time with her family and kids.

Her primary role is to act as a medium between Michelle and other people.

She has been Michelle’s support system throughout her book tour. We get a glimpse of it in the film as she ensures Michelle is on schedule for every meeting, conference, and book-signing event they go to.

A Nats fan, Melissa, can be spotted catching up with her family and friends at local restaurants. She also loves to cook and read books in her free time. A globe trotter, Melissa is a huge fan of Mc Donald’s and Diet Coke, and if you’re lucky enough to travel with her, you’re getting Diet Coke for breakfast, no joke!

Talking about how life has changed for Michelle post-White House, Melissa told Chicago Tribune, “She’s earned this phase in her life where she can make more of her own decisions. There were always duties in the White House that she was required to perform as first lady. She doesn’t have to do that stuff anymore.”

Read More: Who is Michelle Obama’s Brother?