Netflix’s provocative drama, ‘Messiah’ is helmed by Michael Petroni as the creator. Diving deep into issues such as religion, faith, and politics, the series follows a CIA official who investigates a mysterious man, commonly referred to by many as Al-Masih. Al-Masih manages to grab international attention because of his knack to attract followers with sudden appearances and apparent miracles. The CIA personnel then goes on a high-stakes mission, spanning countries, to decode if this divine guy is real or simply a deceptive con artist.

‘Messiah’ is an ambitious project, which features a sprawling ensemble cast, from different parts of the globe. The show has been filmed in multiple international locations. Now that its first season has ended, here is the thing. With the COVID-19 pandemic consuming the whole world, is shooting for new episodes even possible? Again, when season one dropped on Netflix, it opened to controversies. Several audiences were not happy with the usage of the name Al-Masih and some of them even started a petition to boycott the series. The inaugural installment was also slammed in the Middle East for showcasing a scene about a shooting in Jerusalem’s sacred Temple Mount.

Later, the creators and production team behind ‘Messiah’ clarified that the story is a work of fiction. A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline: “Messiah is a work of fiction. It is not based on any one character, figure, or religion. All Netflix shows feature ratings and information to help members make their own decisions about what’s right for them and their families.” Starring Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, and Fares Landoulsi, ‘Messiah’ season 1 did manage to leave an impact. Now, this makes us wonder. Will there be a ‘Messiah’ season 2? Let us get started.

Messiah Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Messiah’ season 1 premiered on January 1, 2020, on Netflix, in all its entirety of 10 episodes. And sadly, on March 26, 2020, Netflix canceled the series. Star Wil Traval revealed the news on his Instagram handle: “It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. We loved our Netflix home. I wish things were different. #noseasontwo #messiahnetflix #cancelled #devestated #netflix #wewillmussyou”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wil Traval (@wiltraval)

Although Netflix does not reveal the real reasons behind cancelations, ‘Messiah’ was most probably axed due to production constraints. According to a statement by the Hollywood Reporter, a source said that the “company didn’t feel confident about producing another season of the show, which features an international cast and filmed in several countries, given the current state of the world as it faces the coronavirus pandemic.” Well, so there you have it! Unfortunately, ‘Messiah’ season 2 stands canceled.

Read More: Best Shows Like Messiah