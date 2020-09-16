‘90 Day Fiancé’ has showcased stories of countless couples who have carried on their relationships while living in separate countries. TLC cast Michael and Angela in one of its spin-off series, and the viewers have loved their long journey together. They put in a substantial amount of faith in each other to reach where they are on this day. From the time of their courtship to marriage, the two have laughed and cried together, celebrating each moment with zeal and loads of love. But after their marriage, did they manage to stay strong even while being miles apart? Let’s find out!

Michael and Angela: 90 Day Fiance Journey

The fan-favorite couple, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem, rose to fame after they first appeared on the seventh season of TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’ The 54-years-old Georgian woman formed a strong connection with the Nigerian man through Facebook. He turned out to be 20 years younger to her, but she did not let the difference of age or distance dampen her spirits. Notwithstanding the numerous warnings of being scammed, Angela enthusiastically went to Nigeria to meet him in person.

Very early on, Michael confessed that he had cheated on her, and naturally, she had a hard time putting her trust back in him. In addition to this severe stumbling block, the couple also faced various legal and emotional issues. After Michael’s K-1 visa got denied, barring him from marrying Angela in America, an immigration lawyer suggested a loophole to sort the entire legal mess. Angela would have to marry her boyfriend in his home country, making him eligible for a K-3 spousal visa. She was initially reluctant to walk down the aisle without her mother by her side but eventually agreed to the sole viable solution.

In her heart, she knew that they were madly in love with each other, so she geared up to do whatever it took to make her man happy. This also included her contentedly obliging to his earnest wish to continue his lineage. Despite her age and physical complications, Angela tried her absolute best to have his baby. Unfortunately, their plans could not come to fruition as the gynecologist informed the couple that Angela had only one egg, making it impossible for her to get pregnant.

Are Michael and Angela Still Together?

Yes! Michael and Angela are among the few couples who have managed to work through their problems and have steadfastly held on to each other. They got married in a beautiful traditional wedding, by American culture, on January 27, 2020. The franchise’s spin-off series ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ filmed their nuptials and aired the episode on September 14.

The newlyweds seemed eager to spend the rest of their lives together, and to that end, must have already applied for the CR-1 visa. The process takes approximately six to eight months. But things might even take longer because of the ongoing pandemic affecting the immigration services. Nonetheless, Michael and Angela are happily working out their long-distance marriage.

On the outside, it seemed like they had way too many obstacles to overcome to be with each other. But Angela often tells her fans how great of a man her husband is! He has never expressed any concerns about her weight and often compliments her natural beauty. They indulge in little joys, like matching their outfits to celebrate their romance publicly.

