‘My 600-lb Life’ is a popular TLC series that documents the astounding journeys undertaken by several morbidly obese people who are determined to bring about a change in their lives. Under the careful supervision of Dr. Now, the individuals follow a strict exercise routine and diet plan to shed a few pounds before they are greenlit for surgery.

Despite the weight loss program being a major crowd-puller, the best part of the show is its ability to make us sympathize with the participants as we learn about the reasons for their weight gain. Michael Dominguez’s story stands out in this regard. Naturally, you might be curious about where he is at present, and we have the latest news and updates here.

Michael Dominguez’s My 600-lb Life Journey:

Michael joined the TLC series when his peak weight was 632 pounds. His wife, Roni, was desperate after having cared for him for a long time and wanted their family to make some changes. Viewers were acquainted with Michael’s heartbreaking story of how his father’s angry outbursts didn’t make Michael’s childhood happy. He turned to food for comfort, and after his dad went to prison, Michael depended on food more than ever. Without his father’s disciplining hand, there were no controlling Michael’s eating habits, and his laziness got the better of him as well.

He weighed over 300 pounds by early adolescence. The family uprooted themselves from Glendale, Arizona, and headed to Texas so that Michael could consult Dr. Now. The doctor’s guidance helped Michael lose a few pounds before he was greenlit for the gastric bypass surgery. As a result, he lost even more weight, and by the end of his time on the TLC series, Michael revealed he’d lost over 300 lbs, meaning that for the first time since his adolescence, he weighed lesser than what he did as a 14-year-old.

Where is Michael Dominguez Now?

Michael has turned his life around thanks to Dr. Now, and his wife Roni also joined the weight loss program. Although Michael’s social media presence is markedly scarce, you can check out a picture of the couple posted by Roni. They seem to be flipping the finger to being overweight, and it is clear that the Dominguez duo has come a long way in their weight loss journey.

Michael’s only expressed one complaint with the show. He believes that the TLC series portrayed him as not spending too much time with his daughter. However, he’s clarified that he spends more time with her than his son, because the latter is mostly away at school. Nonetheless, you can see a picture of Michael with the kids, which shows that his children love him.

In the past, many have wondered about Michael’s ancestry. The participant clarified that he’s not Native American, but he’s straight Chicano. Here’s a recent picture of Michael with friends and family. It seems he is having a good time partying, which is a far cry from his mental state when he first came on the TLC show.

Michael’s most recent update comes on May 17, 2020, which shows him photographed with his niece, Briana. It will give you a good idea about how much progress Michael has made in his weight loss journey.

It is clear that Michael still has some ways to go before achieving the dream weight, but with the support of his loved ones, it seems possible.

Read More: Where is Justin McSwain From My 600-lb Life?