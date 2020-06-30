NBC’s number 1 summer series, ‘America’s Got Talent’ has been running successfully for over a decade. It first premiered in June 2006 and opened to a favorable response from the audiences and critics for its fresh and innovative concept that gives a platform to various creative talents to showcase their talent to the world. Michael Yo is a contestant on the fifteenth season of the reality competition show. Curious to know about his personal and professional life? We have got you covered!

Michael Yo Nationality: Where is He From?

Born and raised in the city of Houston, in Texas, Michael Yo is biracial and likes to call himself a “Half-Black Brother with a Korean Mother.” While growing up in a predominantly white neighborhood, Michael always had the love and support of his mother and father.

Despite that, he claims to have had a uniquely relatable American experience in his hometown. Michael wanted to pursue a career in football and he also played the sport at the University of Arkansas, but he had to put a lid on the dream, after suffering from multiple concussions. As he grew older and began to gain clarity about career and life in general, Michael moved to Los Angeles and has been living in the sprawling Southern California city, ever since. He is also a COVID-19 survivor.

Who is in Michael Yo’s Family?

Michael has been blessed with a tight-knit family, that has been his major support system throughout his life. His father, Oliver, is an African American, while his mother, Kum, is a Korean. Therefore, Michael jokingly refers to the whole integration as “Blasians.”

Here’s a cute clip from Michael’s podcast, where his father talks about the first time he met Michael’s mother, Kum.

After dating for a year, Michael married the love of his life, Claire Elise Yo in February 2017.

Claire is Miss Wyoming USA 2010 and has appeared in the reality show, ‘Kicking and Screaming.’ Since the birth of their son Oliver Yo and daughter Elise, Claire spends most of her time at home, looking after them.

However, she is a social media influencer and endorses products on her Instagram in her free time. Check out the beautiful family picture shared by Michael Yo, on his Instagram account!

Michael Yo: Age and Profession

Born on November 1, 1974, Michael is a stand-up comedian, actor, and television host, who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. From appearing on ‘Fear Factor,’ to coaching Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as radio DJs on their show ‘Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami,’ Michael has come a long way. His notable credits include ‘Losing Control,’ ‘Cookout 2,’ ‘Bling Ring,’ ‘Kevin Can Wait,’ ‘Happy Together’, and ‘Starter Pack.’

The two-time Emmy Nominee has served as a co-host at ‘The Insider’ from 2013 to 2017. He has also covered entertainment news at ‘Extra,’ ‘E! News,’ as well as the celebrity talk-show, ‘The Talk.’ He also gained popularity because of his podcast with Jo Koy, ‘The Michael Yo and Jo Koy Show.’ Michael has also appeared as a guest on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’

As of today, Michael is the host of the podcast, ‘Yo Show’, and also makes recurring appearances on ‘Chelsea Lately,’ ‘The Talk’, and ‘Showbiz Tonight.’ Michael has learned the tricks of stand-up under the guidance of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy and recently dropped his debut stand-up special ‘Blasian’ on Amazon Prime.

Michael Yo Prediction: How Far Will He Go?

With an experience of over two decades, Michael already has an upper hand over other artists who have entered the show to showcase their comedic talent to the world. Michael derives his content from the real-world and his personal life, and presents it to the audiences in his signature delivery style, sending them on a ceaseless laughter trip. If he manages to win the judges over, Michael might go through to the finals and maybe even win the grand prize! (Featured Image Courtesy – Elizabeth Viggiano/Michael Yo)

Read More: SPYROS BROS: Everything We Know