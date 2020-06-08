Born on October 3, 1990 in Melegnano, Italy, Michele Morrone is an Italian actor, model, and singer, who has several Italian and Polish films under his belt. But among all of his roles, most would recognize for his work in Polish erotic thriller ‘365 Days.’

Much before he shot up to fame, Michele Morrone started his journey as an actor with Italian film ‘2 + 2 = 5.’ His fans from Italy may also recall him as a contestant of the Italian edition of ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ ( ‘Ballando con le stelle’ ). Apart from that, the actor also played a small role in Netflix’s recent courtroom drama titled ‘The Trial.’ Since he is still an up and coming actor, his growing fan base would want to know more about his personal life. So we’ve compiled pretty much everything that one would want to know about his wife, his kids, and some of his personal struggles to reach where he is today.

Michele Morrone’s Wife

Reportedly, Michele Morrone is currently single, but he was previously married to Rouba Saadeh, who is the designer and founder of Le Paradis Des Fous. The bio of Rouba Saadeh’s official Instagram account also suggests that she works with Elie Saab, a renowned Lebanese fashion designer. Michele and Rouba were married for four years and had two kids before they got a divorce in 2018. With their divorce, they agreed to the mutual consent of their kids, and according to some sources, they still stay in touch.

A while after his divorce, the Italian actor even opened up about it and shared with the world how it was a very depressing time for him. He even took some time off from his acting career soon after his divorce and worked as a gardener in a small Italian village. Just recently, along with a picture from the premiere of ‘365 Days’, he shared that before the film, he was suffering from severe depression and was even struggling to stay afloat.

“A year and a half ago I was about to leave everything, I didn’t want to act anymore. I was in a severe state of depression after divorcing my wife. I found work as a gardener in a remote village of 1000 inhabitants because I had no more money in my pocket. But life is strange, when you’re down destiny puts the right train in front of you and if you’re strong you can take it. Always believe in yourself… ALWAYS,” he wrote. Check out the Instagram post below:

In the past, there have also been several rumors about Michele Morrone’s dating life, but they were all later dismissed by the Italian star. Just recently, the actor also became the talk of the town when he openly admitted that he was dating his ‘365 Days’ co-star, Anna Maria Sieklucka. But this, too, was simply dismissed as a joke made by him and the two co-stars are just friends despite their impressive on-screen chemistry.

Here are a few pictures of Michele Morrone with his ex-wife Rouba Saadeh:

Michele Morrone Kids

Michele Morrone has two sons, Marcud Morrone and Brado Morrone. Even though things did not work out between him and his ex-wife, Michele still seems to have a very close bond with his kids. Time and again, he even openly expresses how much he loves them. “ho messo al mondo due vite #nothingelsematters,” he wrote on one of his Instagram posts dedicated to his sons, which translates to “I have brought two lives into the world.” Check out the post below:

Here are a few other pictures and videos of Michele Morrone with his sons:

