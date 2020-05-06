Michelle Obama Net Worth 2020

Born January 19, 1964, Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama is an American lawyer, author, and former first lady of the United States of America. Having been born and brought up by a father who had multiple sclerosis in the South Side Chicago, Illinois, Michelle always concentrated on her academics to avoid the emotional toll of her fathers’ condition and do better for other people.

The former first lady not only backed up her husband, Barack Obama, on his campaigns and his policies for the country, but also did a lot herself for the betterment of the society as a whole, with respect to education, poverty awareness, and healthy eating. If you’re wondering more about her career and her net worth, do keep on reading.

How Did Michelle Obama Earn Her Money?

After graduating from Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Michelle became an associate at Sidley & Austin, a law firm in Chicago, where she worked on marketing and intellectual property law. It is also here that she first met her future husband, Barack Obama. She still holds her license to practice law but has willingly kept it inactive since 1993.

In 1991, she held positions in the city government as an Assistant to the Mayor first and then as the Assistant Commissioner of Planning and Development. Following this, she worked at a non-profit organization known as Public Allies for four years as an Executive Director, to encourage the youth to work on social issues.

She subsequently worked as the Associate Dean of Student Services at the University of Chicago and, in May 2005, went on to become the Vice President for Community and External Affairs of the University of Chicago Hospitals. She continued her work here till shortly before her husband’s inauguration as the President. It is reported that her salary from the latter was $273,618 in 2006.

When her husband decided to pursue a career in politics as the President, Michelle cut back her professional responsibilities by 80% to support him. During her campaign speeches, she often discussed race, education, and motherhood, because of which a few news channels portrayed her as an “Angry Black Woman.” Fortunately, she didn’t let it get to her.

Serving as the First Lady of the United States from 2009-2017, she continued her work for the betterment of society and visited homeless shelters and soup kitchens, while also sending representatives to schools and advocating public service. She hosted White House receptions for women’s rights advocates and stated her four primary initiatives as First Lady: Let’s Move, Reach Higher, Let Girls Learn, and Joining Forces.

Michelle advocated on behalf of military families and encouraged national service while also strongly advocating for working mothers to have a better balance between career and family. She has also done a lot when it comes to raising awareness about obesity and healthy nutrients. Michelle promoted American designers and went on to be known as a fashion icon, but most importantly, she was also very active in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2012, Michelle published her very first book by the name of American Grown, and in 2018, she released her autobiography by the name of Becoming. In just four months, her autobiography had sold more than 10 million copies. It has also been turned into a Netflix original documentary by the same name as the book, ‘Becoming.’

Michelle Obama Net Worth 2020

As of 2020, Michelle Obama has an estimated net worth of $75 million, which will only go up in the future because of her book sales, her production company and her public appearances. Her net worth does not include the assets and the work that she shares with her husband.

Read More: Malia Obama Net Worth