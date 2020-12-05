‘90 Day Fiancé’ is one of the most highly rated TLC series running successfully since the premiere of its debut season on January 12, 2014. It showcases the trials and tribulations that a couple goes through to make their cross-border relationship work. In most cases, the viewers witness the partners parting ways after applying for the K-1 visa or, worse, after getting it approved by the US Immigration services. Mike and Natalie have been trying their best to find themselves in the other category…the ones who make it work. But have they been successful in their attempts?

Mike and Natalie: 90 Day Fiancé Journey

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva met through their respective friends, Matt and Svitlana, who made the now-couple their baby’s godparents. The emotionality of the situation got to them and they instantly formed a real connection that only got better after the two continued to talk online. It took them merely days to realize that they had many small and big common factors, like their both are aged 35, as of now, and they had freshly come out of unhappy marriage recently. But Mike felt hesitant to make a move on the Ukrainian model thinking, “why in the world would this woman possibly be interested in me? Not saying I’m not a catch, but you know.”

But luckily, Natalie found as much peace in his company as Mike did. Their budding romance went to another level when fell as hard for the lady love that he ended up proposing to her during their second in-person meeting at the Eiffel Tower. She could not wait to start her life with her beau and applied for the K-1 visa right away. But an unanticipated delay in the process brought down her spirit and Mike flew all the way to her home country solely to cheer her up. Yet the two find themselves frequently arguing and disagreeing with each other on matters of significance like culture, lifestyle, children and their religion. The situation becomes uncontrollable and ends up in Natalie returning him the ring. Their fans are impatiently waiting to know whether the two are still together or have called it quits?

Are Mike and Natalie Still Together?

Mike and Natalie have most likely separated as is evident from season 8 of ‘90 Day Fiancé.’ This does not come as a shock to most viewers who saw that two ended the filming on a completely negative note. But the duo did not part ways right away as they were able to patch their differences temporarily. But the cracks begin to show shortly after Natalie tells her man that she had finally received her visa which meant that she would be landing in America in 20 days. Mike goes into panic mode realizing that the two would have to make a commitment for a lifetime to each other within 90 days. He even admits his fear saying, “I wasn’t prepared to hear this right now.”

But Natalie does arrive in America and things hardly take a turn for the better. The Ukrainian spontaneously decides to leave the country without even properly planning her departure. From the looks of it, her decision seems to have cropped up due to their ongoing trust issues and Mike’s incapacity to show her the depth of his feelings. She articulates the same by saying, “I think that a man who does this to me doesn’t love me.” Their fans’ premonitions seem to have substantiated by the fact that both of them have deleted their Instagram accounts. While this cannot be the only parameter to be sure whether the couple has called it quits, it sure is an important one. We will have to wait it out to be sure where the two stand at the end of the day.

