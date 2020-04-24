The Beastie Boys are a hip hop group from New York City who started as an experimental hardcore funk group. However, they transitioned to hip-hop with notable albums like ‘License to Ill.’ They were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, and the band itself broke up in 2014. However, acclaimed director Spike Jonze shines a light on the group once again. In his documentary, ‘Beastie Boys Story,’ we learn about the personal journey of the band, from Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz. The tale is a testament to 40 years of friendship. Mike D handled the drums and vocals, while Ad-Rock dealt with the vocals, guitar, and programming.

Curious to find out where the duo is today after Beastie Boys disbanded? We have got you covered with the latest news and updates on Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz.

Where is Mike D Now?

After Beastie Boys, Mike found a new bliss for himself. Rolling Stone interviewed him in 2016 when he was enjoying life in Malibu. He had bought a property almost eleven years ago and transformed it into a pleasure palace. As per the article, Mike D lived in the Malibu home full-time since 2015.

He’s chosen surfing to be his new religion. Mike also has a radio show called Echo Chamber. It is a Beats 1 radio show for Apple Music. Mike continues to be a part of the Echo Chamber, and his latest episode is on the history of hip-hop, Mike’s influences, and how to make a beat. You can check out his post about it, below, where he’s also made a shoutout to the prodigious Queensbridge duo, Mobb Deep.

We know that Diamond married Tamra Davis, the film and television director, in 1993. However, the 2016 article makes it clear that the two are legally separated. Mike D does not delve into it, except stating that she lives close to his Malibu home, and they share 50-50 custody of the sons, Davis and Skyler.

Fast forward to 2017, and Mike has ventured as a sommelier in Ken Friedman and April Bloomfield’s Hollywood hotspot, called Hearth & Hound. Mike spoke about it with Bloomberg, saying, “It’s going to be a fun list. We are putting together a wine program that will get customers tasting things they might not taste. If you like California Syrah, I might point you towards a wine from another part of the world that’s better value. We’re going to pour half-bottles so that you can try different things.”

The duo might have put down the mic, but they picked up their pens to narrate their stories in “Beastie Boys Book”, which came out in October 2018. You can check out Mike D’s post from a pre-game party for the book.

Most recently, Mike can be seen promoting the documentary. Check out his latest post, below.

Where is Ad-Rock Now?

As for Adam, he remains married to Kathleen Hanna, a musician, and feminist activist. In a candid interview with GQ, Ad-Rock admitted that he’d missed out on quite a fair bit of popular culture because he was busy touring and being pop cult himself. Now that he has time, after Beastie Boys, he catches up on shows like ‘Seinfeld‘ and ‘The Simpsons.’

However, it is not all about lounging around for Adam. He’s appeared in movies like Noah Baumbach’s ‘While We’re Young,’ in 2014, and has gone on to appear in ‘Golden Exits’ in 2017. The following year was especially productive for Adam. Not only did he co-author the Beastie Boys book, but he also snagged a cozy Craftsman home in South Pasadena for $1.73 million. You can read about it here.

In 2019, Adam spoke out in a heartfelt moment, after the demise of hip-hop pioneer Jimmy Spicer. Adam often credited Spicer as the reason he wanted to be a rapper. He spoke to Rolling Stone about it, saying, “I saw the news about his death on the internet, and I was sad. It’s sad. Shit, I’m 52, so you start hearing about people dying. I’m at the age where it’s happening. I didn’t know him, but it’s sad. It’s different from when Joe Strummer died, but Jimmy Spicer was such a huge part of who I was and who I became. It’s just sad. It’s very sad.”

Adam’s social media profiles are as dedicated to activism as they are to his art. You can take a look at his latest Instagram post, where he’s spoken vehemently against the racism Asian people are facing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read More: Best Hip Hop Movies