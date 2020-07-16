Netflix’s new cougar comedy ‘MILF’ attempts to subvert the stereotypes surrounding intergenerational romantic relationships. Although undoubtedly, there are moments where it’s mildly entertaining with its archetypal drama, the film never really settles down for a particular theme. With that said, in this article, we’re not criticizing but explaining the ending of the movie. So in case, you weren’t paying enough attention, and you ended up missing out on a plot point or two, read on further to know all about the movie’s plot and what it ultimately means for its three protagonists.

MILF Plot Summary

‘MILF’ centers around Cécile, Sonia and Elise, three childhood friends who head south for a short vacation. Although their motive is to sell Cécile’s home, the three middle-aged women try to enjoy their mini-vacation to the fullest. As a result, for a while, Sonia and Elise even forget why they got there. After getting a little bit of attention from three young men, Elise gets romantically involved with one of them. Soon after this, Sonia discovers that her husband is cheating on her. And thus, she, too, stops resisting the urge to hook up with one of the three young men. In the meantime, the former babysitter of Cécile’s kids starts making a move on her. However, she refuses to tread the same path as her best friends. What begins as a casual hook up for Sonia and Elise, later takes a serious turn. But their circumstances hold them back from pursuing anything serious with the young boys.

Elise

In the opening moments of the movie, it is established that Elise is the boldest of the three friends. She is not held back by any marital restraints and believes in living like there’s no tomorrow. Due to this, she instantly gets involved in a sexual relationship with a young man and doesn’t think twice before doing so. But despite being a strong, independent woman, Elise craves love and acceptance. Unknowingly, she starts falling for the boy who shows interest in her. However, to her dismay, she is eventually forced to face the reality of the situation—the boy she’s starting to fall in love with can never be with her. She realizes that she can go as far as hooking up with a younger boy, but spending the rest of her life with him is not a possibility; at least, for now, it isn’t.

Sonia

Unlike Elise, Sonia initially keeps her distance from the young boy who tries to hit on her. She only stops resisting when she realizes that her husband is cheating on her. But as much as she likes the company of this young man, she realizes that she can’t take this relationship too seriously. Midway through the movie, there’s a scene that depicts Elise and Sonia’s conflicting opinions about dating younger men. While Sonia sets realistic expectations for herself and suggests that they can have nothing more than casual flings with them, Elise disagrees with her. But even with these realistic expectations, Sonia’s affair does not end too well. The young boy she was dating falls for her, and he is eventually left heartbroken because of her pragmatic outlook towards their relationship.

Cécile

Compared to her friends, Cécile seems to be far more level-headed and mature. However, she, too, suffers because of her strained relationship with her family. Ultimately, while Sonia and Elise force themselves to give up on their “forbidden” affairs, Cécile goes out of her way to get close to a younger man. By doing this, for once, she feels liberated from everything that everyone expects from her.

The Ending: What it means for the trio?

The story ends differently for all three of them, with the only connective being their catharsis during the vacation. Elise learns that she can still be loved and accepted, but she also needs to keep her expectations realistic. Meanwhile, Sonia feels liberated from her toxic husband, who not only tries to control her all the time but also cheats on her. And as for Cécile, she finally starts believing in herself, and instead of being weighed down by the decisions of her family, she decides to tread her own path. As a result, instead of selling her beautiful seaside home, she decides to keep it. In the future, the same home will probably mark the inception of another raunchy adventure for the three women. And who knows, they might find young beaus all over again.

