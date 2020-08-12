‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’, also called ‘Million Dollar Listing’ is one of the longest-running reality shows on Bravo, that had originally premiered in August 2006. As the name suggests, it revolves around the ambitious dreams of a bunch of elite real estate professionals in LA. These agents can go to any lengths to sell their clients’ high-end properties. Giving fans a real-time view of the cut-throat competition in LA’s housing market, ‘Million Dollar Listing’ has spawned multiple seasons, with the 12th edition currently on-air. Season 12 has spanned nine episodes to date and here’s what we know about its next part.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ season 12 episode 10 will premiere on August 18, 2020, on Bravo at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Medieval Time Machine’. In this episode, “Altman lists a castle in Beverly Ridge and leans into Game of Thrones to get people through the door. Flagg finds himself opposite Fredrik, trying to negotiate a deal while getting a fair price for his client. James and David are under pressure to get their latest Zach Vella listing sold, or else risk getting replaced with a familiar NY agent” — as outlined by Bravo. You can also watch the preview for episode ten here.

How to Stream Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 10 Online?

‘Million Dollar Listing’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Tuesday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode called ‘Swedish Invasion’, we follow James and David as they meet up with one of their old and long-time clients, Zach Vella. Vella asks them to enlist an architectural gem. However, at this precise moment, Fredrik lands in Los Angeles. Fredrik Eklund has moved base to LA and seeks to expand his business in the area. Fredrik confirms that he will more aggressive about listings. He says: “I think I need to be aggressive. There are a lot of houses and developments in LA that I should be working on.” As a result, James and David need to sell off the property as soon as possible. On the other hand, Altman tries to find a modern abode in the Sunset Strip for a client who happens to be a car enthusiast. The customer demands space for all of his toys. Meanwhile, Flagg gets into the 90s vibes while attempting to move a Y2K era modern in the Bird Streets.

