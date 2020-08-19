The 10th episode of ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ season 12, which landed this week, is called ‘Medieval Time Machine’. Altman lists a castle in Beverly Ridge while Flagg gets into a battle with Fredrik. He attempts to negotiate a deal so as to get a fair price for his client. Meanwhile, James and David are under huge stress to get their Zach Vella listing sold. Well, we will get to the details of the 10th episode later. But before that, here is our preview of the next episode.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ season 12 episode 11 will premiere on August 25, 2020, on Bravo at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘One for the Gram’. In this episode, “Altman throws an epic launch event for a modern with a 48-million-dollar price tag and a social media twist. Tracy gets creative to find a buyer for her new WeHo modern in a market that is oversaturated with new construction. Wildfires rage across the LA landscape and have a devastating impact on the market, prompting James and David to try to figure out the next steps for their client” — as outlined by Bravo. You can also watch the preview for episode 11 here.

How to Stream Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11 Online?

‘Million Dollar Listing’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Tuesday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 10 Recap

In the 10th episode, Josh Altman sets on a difficult quest to scour for a buyer for a Medieval mansion in Beverly Hills. So, he throws an open house ‘fit for a king or a queen.’ In the event, we see professionally trained sword fighters, Medieval flags, and he himself is clad in period costume, accompanied by his staff and family. He is seen serving a roasted pig feast worth $6,500. Altman says: “We’re gonna bring this Medieval castle into the 21st century by blasting it everywhere on social media”.

The owner of the property is David Gebbia, the ex of Carlton Gebbia: an alum from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. Finally, Sam Collins, a broker from the Altman Group, comes up with an offer from a client. Josh negotiates the price up to $13.9 million. He is finally able to close the deal. Meanwhile, James Harris and David Parnes try to sell a Hollywood Hills property, owned by Zach Vella, a regular client of Fredrik Eklund. One customer offers $14.750 million. Josh Flag attempts to sell a home on Bird Streets, priced at $3.995 million. He gets a buyer for $3.3 million and eventually settles for $3.65 million.

