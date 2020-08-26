The 11th episode of ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ season 12, which landed this week, is called ‘One for the Gram’. Episode 11 also happens to be the penultimate installment from the show’s current outing. We witness Altman launching a lavish influencer event to show off a luxe property that he tags for a massive $48 million. The party is attended by several notable social media stars. On the other hand, Tracy lists a modern, modest house. James deals with a once-lavish home that has been destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires. Well, we will get to the details of the 11th episode later. But before that, here’s our preview of the next episode, which happens to be the season finale.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Finale Release Date:

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ season 12 episode 12 will premiere on September 1, 2020, on Bravo at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Hollywood Royalty’. In the season finale, Altman and Tracy get together to list a historic Hollywood estate, which was once owned by Hollywood icon, John Barrymore. James and David tackle a new, traditional, 20 million dollar property in the East Coast celebrity enclave. You can also watch the preview for episode 11 here.

How to Stream Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 12 Online?

‘Million Dollar Listing’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel next Tuesday night and catch the final episode on your tv screens. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11 Recap

In the 11th episode, Camille Kostek makes an appearance as Josh Altman invites social media influencers to an open house. Josh is listing a property, formerly bought by his friend Ilan Sharone for $6 million at Beverly Hills. He plans to resell it for $55 million. The seven-bedroom house is complete with 15 bathrooms, four kitchens, a 65-foot infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a four-story glass elevator. With so many features, Josh is still unsure of getting $55 million. So he cuts down the price to $48 million. To test the market, he hosts an influencer event.

On the other hand, James Harris and David Parnes tackle a property that had burned down to the ground during LA’s Getty wildfires. The house is owned by a developer named Phillip. The brokers say that the home could sell for $4 to $5 million after being renovated. Tracy Tutor also deals with a modest haven. She is listing a modern, boxy four-bedroom in West Hollywood for $4.1 million. The house is sold for $3.8 million in an all-cash deal.

